Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld Share Intimate Photo During Bills’ Bye Week

After leading the Buffalo Bills to a 5-1 record, quarterback Josh Allen is spending the bye week with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their baby girl, Harper.

Steinfeld proved to be Allen’s No. 1 fan this season. Her brief, albeit animated appearance on national TV during the Bills’ win over the Los Angeles Rams went viral.

In addition to cheering on the Bills, Steinfeld is promoting her latest film, “Hexed,” which releases in theaters on November 25. “This is the first project I’ve been working on since I had my baby, and throughout my pregnancy,” Steinfeld told Access Hollywood at D23 last month,

“So, telling a mother-daughter story has meant so much to me, and I can’t even. It makes me want to cry, the thought of watching this with her one day. And I don’t know, maybe there’s a world in which she doesn’t know it’s me at first, and then we see how it lands… I can’t wait though.”

Steinfeld doesn’t just voice the lead character of Billie Doe in the animated Disney film, but she also sings a cover of The Cars’ 1984 song, “Magic,” which plays during the end credits.

Hailee Steinfeld Shared a Rare Photo of Josh Allen in Their Makeshift Recording Studio at Their Buffalo Home

The Oscar-nominated actress wrote in her October 23 newsletter, “I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: Nothing compares to when the two (creative) loves of my life — acting and music — come together under one roof.

“It happened with Sinners in a crazy kismet way when I recorded ‘Dangerous’ at the 11th hour. And with my new movie Hexed, it happened again! I had an amazing, very impromptu opportunity to sing on the record, and I still can’t even believe it happened.

Even better, I got to record the song with my childhood friend Demitri Lerios. The whole thing felt like pure creative magic…” Steinfeld shared details about the “whirlwind recording process” and how they made a recording studio in her home with Allen in Buffalo.

She also shared intimate photos from the makeshift recording studio, featuring Allen getting an early listen to the track (slide 3).

One fan commented on Instagram, “josh in the stu!!!!!!” Another person wrote, “QB1 behind the scenes 🔥🔥🔥.” It appears Steinfeld and Lerios tuned their movie theater room into the recording studio. One woman gushed, “i love you i love josh allen go bills ❤️.” Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s wife, Summer, commented, “Obsessed!!! Josie’s new jam.”

Allen also shared a link to Steinfeld’s new song on his Instagram Stories, proudly writing “My Wife,” with two red-heart emojis.

Hailee Steinfeld Called This Movie ‘Perfect Timing’ After Becoming a Mom

The 29-year-old wrote, “While we were recording, I couldn’t help but think about how perfect the timing of all of this feels… Having made a movie about a beautiful mother-daughter story, while becoming a mother myself, and recording the kind of song I envision her dancing around the kitchen counter to one day.”