Hailee Steinfeld Calls Out Josh Allen Before Bills-Vikings Game

After the Buffalo Bills crushed the Baltimore Ravens 36-10 at Highmark Stadium, quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, hosted the team’s annual Halloween party.

Steinfeld revealed they held the party after October 31 in her newsletter, Beau Society. “Sometimes a job forces you to get creative about when you celebrate holidays,” she explained.

“That could look like Christmas in January, Thanksgiving a day early, and Halloween two days late. If you’re making time to celebrate the occasions and traditions that matter to you with people you love, who cares what the date is?”

“On Monday night, my husband and I hosted our Halloween party. You never would’ve known we were two days late. Everyone showed up in great costumes, with the best energy, and excited to have fun on a Monday night in November.”

While sharing details from their incredible “Allen’s in Wonderland,” the 29-year-old actress couldn’t help but give Allen a little nudge.

Hailee Steinfeld Waited to Dress Up as King & Queen of Hearts With Josh Allen Until They Were Married

Steinfeld wrote of the “Allen’s in Wonderland” party, “I loooved this theme and wanted to do this last time, but we weren’t married;)).” Back in October 2024, Allen and Steinfeld went all out for a circus-themed bash instead.

Allen proposed to Steinfeld less than a month later on November 22, 2024. The Bills star revealed at the time that Steinfeld was not shy about dropping marriage hints.

Allen told Steinfeld of the day he proposed, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The 2024 league MVP was on the same page. Recalling what he said after getting down on one knee, “I said I couldn’t wait any longer. I said I can’t wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara on May 31, 20025. They announced the birth of their first baby together this past offseason.

Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Dressed Their Baby Girl Up as Alice

Perhaps, waiting two years for the “Allen’s in Wonderland” was worth it because they were able to dress up their baby girl, Harper, as Alice. Steinfeld shared a glimpse of her adorable costume in the second to last slide of her Instagram post. Overall, the party was a huge success.

“Getting back into hosting was a blast,” she wrote. “I had the mood board already, and then luckily, we could call on some amazing local business owners who were instrumental in bringing it all to life.”

As for their King and Queen of Hearts costumes, “By the end of the night, gloves, crown, and cape were off! Best night ever!”