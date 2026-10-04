Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Personal Story Before Bills-Patriots Game

It’s a big week for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. While Allen prepares to take on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Week 4, Steinfeld started promoting her latest film, “Hexed.”

“They’re a very well-coached team,” Allen told reporters about the Mike Vrabel-led team. “Defensively, they’ve got a lot of studs over there.

“They make life extremely hard for you, especially running the ball. Give a lot of different blitz looks on your passing downs, especially on third down, third and medium, third and long.”

Allen and the Bills enter the AFC East matchup undefeated. While the 2024 league MVP practiced in Buffalo, Steinfeld made her way to Manhattan to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” during which she talked about Allen and their baby girl, Harper.

Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Envisions Special Trip With Daughter to NYC

After running around New York City for multiple talk-show appearances, the Oscar-nominated actress reflected on her trip in the latest issues of her Beau Society newsletter.

“My favorite New York City pastime is looking out the window,” she wrote. “On Tuesday morning, I was in a big black SUV heading to my early fittings. Instead of grabbing my phone or prepping for my interviews, I found myself staring out the window, watching all the people on their morning commute. …

“I still remember my first trip to the city as a little girl, sitting in the backseat, glued to the window, captivated by everything — the bikes whizzing by, the ‘grown-ups’ fast-walking to get where they’re going. Someday, when Harper’s a little older, I’ll bring her to the city. I imagine we’ll play ‘I Spy’ from the backseat, telling each other about all the little things that catch our eye.”

Much like Steinfeld, Allen is already thinking about Harper’s future. Speaking to GQ about the “10 Things” he can’t live without last month, he spoke about his ever-growing watch collection and the one he plans to pass down to Harper one day.

“I do have a favorite,” Allen said. “I bought myself a watch when my daughter was born — a Patek Pilot Alarm, it’s the rose gold edition, and it’s got a chime on it which in the watch world… is a pretty big deal.”

The $330 million franchise star also only wears that watch for special occasions. He plans to get the back engraved with Harper’s birthdate. “And hopefully, at some point, that watch will be hers.”

Josh Allen Always Carries Polaroids of His Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and Their Daughter

While Steinfeld and Allen remain busy with their respective careers after becoming parents, Harper is never far from their minds.

Allen revealed to GQ that he always carries two special items with him. “In my wallet, I always keep two Polaroids — now two, it used to always be one,” Allen said. While he keeps the images private, “It’s my wife and my baby,” Allen continued. “Had a baby a few months ago. I didn’t, my wife did. Got to have them in my pocket at all times.”

Having a family encourages Allen to work even harder on the football field. “I think one is to provide for my — family and two, it’s to show this young baby that when she’s growing up, how hard life can sometimes get and how hard you have to work at certain things to accomplish some things that may be crazy to others.”