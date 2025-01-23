The Bills Draft Day Trade Could Haunt Them in The AFC Title Game

The Buffalo Bills did something that the NFL mind couldn’t understand during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Buffalo was on the clock with the 28th pick, and it was clear that the team would address wide receiver.

The Bills traded away their No.1 wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, and their No.2 receiver Gabriel Davis left in free agency for Jacksonville.

When Buffalo got to the 28th pick, there was a speedy wide receiver out of the University of Texas, Xavier Worthy, who set the NFL combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash.

Josh Allen never had himself a fast, explosive receiver like Worthy, and selecting him made perfect sense.

Buffalo Let Kansas City Grab Worthy

The 28-year-old quarterback is one of the best deep ball throwers in NFL history, and with Worthy’s speed, they could be a nightmare for opposing teams’ defenses.

The choice was obvious: take Worthy and let the offense go. However, Buffalo didn’t want the former Longhorn star, so they traded the pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s OK to trade out of pick, but it’s not OK to trade it to the Kansas City Chiefs, who’ve ended your chance to go to the Super Bowl three times in the last four years.

Usually, teams in the same division won’t trade with each other, and even though the Bills and Chiefs aren’t in the same division, Buffalo should’ve adopted that approach.

It’s bad enough that the Chiefs own you in the playoff, and now you’re letting them get their fast wide receiver.

Kansas City ended up taking Worthy with the 28th pick, and the first thing that came to my mind was what Tyreek Hill used to do in the Chief’s offense before he was traded to Miami.

Patrick Mahomes and Hill had a special connection when throwing the deep ball, and now, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has a receiver faster than Hill.

Worthy didn’t disappoint in his rookie season, recording 638 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, and had 5 receptions for 45 yards in his first playoff game against the Houston Texans last week.

The Bills Could Pay For Their Mistake

The 21-year-old wide receiver now has the chance to make the Bills pay for their big mistake on draft night.

It’s challenging to beat the Chiefs without a player who can run a 4.21 40-yard dash, and adding him on top of all the toys the offense had will give the Bills struggles this week.

The stars seem to come out when playoff time comes to Kansas City. I’m not talking about Taylor Swift; I’m talking about her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce seems old and slows down in the regular season, but once January comes, he turns back into who he was in his prime. Last week, he recorded 7 receptions for 117 yards and 1 score.

Buffalo will need to stop Kelce, which could free up Worthy to have a big-time play.

The worst nightmare for any Bills fan is losing to the Chiefs for the fourth time in the postseason, but if Worthy is the one to make the game-winning play, it might be time to fold the franchise.

You can’t prevent much in sports, but Buffalo had all the options to ensure the Chiefs couldn’t acquire Worthy.

The Bills selected Keon Coleman in the second round, a nice wide receiver of their own. The story’s moral wasn’t that the Bills botched their draft pick. They gave the Chiefs the weapon they had been looking for for the last two years since Hill left for South Florida.

Keep your eyes on how Kansas City will use Worthy this weekend, and you know Andy Reid will have something up his sleeve to get the young rookie in the endzone.