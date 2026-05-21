Bears Cut Ties With Running Back Amid Two Free-Agent Signings

The Chicago Bears went on a mini shopping spree on May 20th, signing former Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed and Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson. In a subsequent move, the Bears have cut ties with former 2025 undrafted running back Deion Hankins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted.

“Bears signed RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Anthony Johnson Jr., and waived RB Deion Hankins,” Schefter reported on X.

Hankins, 25, was never given an opportunity to prove himself, as he never appeared in a game with the Bears.

Bears Cut Ties With Deion Hankins Amid Two Free-Agent Signings

The Bears now replace Deion Hankins with Salvon Ahmed, who hasn’t appeared in a game since 2023. In his career, the former Dolphin has rushed for 593 yards on 163 attempts with five touchdowns and 40 catches, so he brings more proven production than Hankins and is just two years older than Hankins (27).

As for the Anthony Johnson signing, he missed the entire 2025 season due to an undisclosed injury. He is healthy and ready to go, but Johnson has only racked up 29 career tackles and one interception since being drafted in the seventh round back in 2023.

Both players aren’t expected to be key contributors on offense/defense, but the Bears’ front office seems to believe they’ll be able to make an impact on special teams and as potential depth pieces.

But just because the Bears signed Ahmed and Johnson, doesn’t mean they are guaranteed a roster spot. It’s a long road to make the 53-man roster for the two May signings.

Could the Bears Still Look to Make A Splash in Free Agency?

The Bears, currently sitting at around $11.2 million in available cap, according to OvertheCap.com, still have room to make another key signing.

There are still plenty of notable free agents out there, including the following:

There are plenty of talented (but older) pass rushers for the Bears, should they decide to address an area of concern. AJ Epenesa stands out as someone who’s still relatively young (27 years old) and could fit in Dennis Allen’s defense.

There’s also Cam Jordan, who’s been consistently linked to the Bears with his connection to Allen, who coached him in New Orleans.

“Following the draft, the Bears could still use more depth at edge behind Montez Sweat,” Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur wrote. “The 36-year-old Jordan, who had 10.5 sacks last season with the Saints, spent a decade with Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans (2015-24).

Whatever the case may be, the Bears are in no rush to sign any of these notable free agents, and are going a more unique route in the later stages of FA.