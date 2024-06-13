Bears’ Caleb Williams Training With 2 Other Starting NFL QBs

Training camp doesn’t begin for the Chicago Bears until July 23, but the work won’t be stopping for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

In a June 10 appearance on 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show, Williams’ personal QB coach, Will Hewlett, discussed the QB’s plans for the coming month, which include working out with multiple starting NFL QBs.

Hewlett noted Williams would be “around a couple of the guys that use similar cadences this summer,” adding that the Bears rookie would “get a chance to talk a little bit about some of the techniques they use.”

So, which signal-callers will Williams be working with? Hewlett named San Francisco 49ers starter Brock Purdy and Indianapolis Colts starting QB Anthony Richardson, specifically.

Will Hewlett Talks Upcoming Workout Between Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy & Anthony Richardson

While Hewlett noted there are going to be several things Williams, Purdy and company don’t discuss due to competitive purposes, he also revealed there will be specific aspects of the game they’ll likely discuss and workshop.

“Our guys tend to chop it up and share some stuff together when they’re together,” Hewlett, who works with all three QBs, said, adding: “Brock, I’m sure will chop it up with Caleb on his experiences and how he’s worked through things. And so with Anthony Richardson too.”

The 24-year-old Purdy specifically could be an invaluable resource for Williams, as the 49ers QB has started six postseason games over his last two seasons in the league, including Super Bowl 58. San Francisco lost that game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-22, but Purdy has an overall mark of 4-2 in the playoffs.

Other quarterbacks Hewlett says will be in attendance at the workout include Kyle Trask of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mason Rudolph of the Tennessee Titans and Mac Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Williams Also Revealed Plans to Hold Workout With Bears Teammates This Summer

In addition to his workouts with Hewlett, Purdy and Richardson, Williams plans on getting together with his Bears teammates prior to the start of training camp.

“When I first got drafted, Keenan [Allen] and I were thinking of doing something around this time,” Williams said on June 12. “All of us will be getting together. We were actually all texting last night, in a group chat, trying to figure out where exactly we want to be in the world … where we’re going to be throwing, working out and bonding, things like that.”

“The plan is to have it not just be the offensive guys, but also having the defensive guys out there, us working our techniques and things like that, together — bonding, enjoying each other and going from there,” Williams added.

The Bears held their final rookie practice before training camp on June 12, and Williams says he feels good about where he and the offense are currently, in addition to where they’re going.

“We leave off in a pretty good spot,” Williams added. “I’ve set my plan with my coaches, with the guys we’re gonna be working out with, with my people that I’ll be working out with. Then, from there, we’ll get ready to build and grow and get back here in July.”