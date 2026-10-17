Gervon Dexter Found His Fit in Atlanta. Did the Bears Miss the Signs?

The Chicago Bears are about to face a player who might make them question what they missed in him. Gervon Dexter Sr. was a second-round pick, a starting defensive tackle and a productive member of Chicago’s defensive line. Then, on August 30, the Bears traded him to Atlanta for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick. One month later, the Falcons handed Dexter a four-year contract extension worth $78 million, including $46.5 million guaranteed. Now, as the Bears prepare for Sunday’s matchup, Dexter arrives with something more interesting than a revenge narrative: evidence that a change of scenery can transform a player’s value. Atlanta didn’t just acquire Dexter. It appears to have unlocked him.

What Changed for Gervon Dexter in Atlanta’s Defense?

The numbers are difficult to ignore. Through five games of the 2026 season, Pro Football Focus has Dexter graded fourth among 133 interior defensive linemen, with 18 quarterback pressures and an 81.9 overall grade as of October 15. His pass-rush grade ranked seventh. Those are impressive results for a player who had barely been in Atlanta long enough to unpack.

There is a tactical explanation worth exploring. Under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Atlanta has generated pressure without routinely sending extra defenders. Through its first three games, the Falcons recorded a 41.6% quarterback pressure rate while blitzing fewer than 20% of the time. Dexter produced 15 pressures during that opening stretch alone.

That matters because pressure isn’t just about sacks. An interior defender who collapses the pocket can disrupt a quarterback’s timing, force hurried decisions and create opportunities for teammates. Dexter has the size and power to make life uncomfortable for offensive linemen, and Atlanta’s aggressive four-man rush appears to be giving him room to attack.

Chicago’s Dennis Allen had a different defensive system, but it would be unfair to conclude that Allen simply didn’t know how to use him. Dexter was already a starter in Chicago, starting all 32 games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons and finishing second on the team in sacks in both years. The more revealing possibility is that Atlanta found a way to maximize qualities the Bears already knew he possessed. Sometimes it’s not simply about a player’s talent. It’s about the situation that makes better use of it.

The Ian Cunningham Connection Makes This More Than a Fresh Start

The man who brought Dexter to Atlanta knew him before the trade ever happened. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham was Chicago’s assistant general manager when the Bears selected Dexter 53rd overall in 2023. He had a firsthand look at the defensive tackle’s development, his strengths and the limitations that may have influenced Chicago’s roster decisions.

That background makes the speed of Atlanta’s commitment particularly striking. The Falcons didn’t wait half a season to decide whether Dexter was worth keeping. After three games, they were prepared to invest $78 million in his future.

Cunningham praised Dexter’s power and disruptive ability when announcing the extension, describing him as a young, ascending talent. The commitment also suggests Atlanta believes his early production is sustainable, rather than a brief hot streak.

Bears coach Ben Johnson has offered a more diplomatic assessment. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Johnson called Dexter a “phenomenal football player” and described the trade as a win-win, pointing to the fresh start and a defensive scheme that matches his skill set.

That’s an important distinction. Chicago had reasons to make the move, including its plans for the defensive-line rotation and its desire to add depth in the secondary. The Bears weren’t necessarily declaring Dexter a bad player. They were deciding he wasn’t the right fit for their plans. Still, there is a difference between believing a player can succeed elsewhere and watching another organization immediately commit major money to him. Atlanta’s decision raises a legitimate question about whether Chicago fully appreciated Dexter’s abilities.

Will Sunday’s Game Could Expose the Cost

Dexter now gets to test his former team on the field. For Chicago’s offensive line, the challenge is straightforward: contain an interior defender who has become one of the league’s more productive early-season pass rushers. Dexter knows the Bears’ personnel, while Chicago knows his tendencies. Neither side will have the luxury of treating this as an ordinary matchup.

The Bears also have their own defensive concerns, including Montez Sweat’s two-game suspension and Dayo Odeyingbo’s injury. But Dexter’s departure is a separate issue, and the value of the trade won’t be decided by one afternoon in Atlanta.

The Bears received Phillips and a future draft pick. The Falcons received a starting-caliber defensive tackle and quickly secured his future. Both sides may ultimately benefit, but the early returns are undeniably favorable to Atlanta.

Dexter doesn’t need to celebrate a sack or deliver a pointed message to his former team to make a statement. If he continues to disrupt Chicago’s offense, the performance will speak for itself. The bigger lesson for the Bears may be uncomfortable: sometimes a team correctly identifies a player’s talent but fails to find the best way to use it. Atlanta appears to have found that way with Dexter. Sunday’s game won’t settle the argument, but it could offer Chicago a glimpse of what it gave up.