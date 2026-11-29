Three days later, the box score from Detroit still reads like a thriller: 39-35, a comeback and a last-second touchdown. But the most important thing the Bears took from Thanksgiving may be a number: 9-2. With six games left, the worst the Chicago Bears can finish is 9-8, which locks up a winning season. Add last year’s 11-6, and the Bears have consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006.
Nineteen Seasons, Five Winning Years, Zero Back-to-Backs
The last time Chicago strung two winning seasons together, Lovie Smith’s Bears went 11-5 in 2005 and lost in the divisional round to Carolina. In 2006 they went 13-3, won the NFC and lost Super Bowl XLI to the Colts.
Then came the drought. From 2007 through 2025, the Bears finished above .500 just five times: 9-7 in 2008, 11-5 in 2010, 10-6 in 2012, 12-4 in 2018 and 11-6 last year. Never twice in a row. That covers multiple coaches, multiple quarterback experiments and at least one full rebuild. For an original NFL franchise, it’s a long time to go without proof that a good year could carry over.
Poles and Johnson’s Quiet Transformation
A Schedule That Won’t Let Them Coast
The final six games aren’t a victory lap. The Bears host Jacksonville on Dec. 6, visit Miami on Dec. 13 and go to Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 19. Then comes the Packers at home on Christmas, the team that beat them 31-7 in October, followed by the Lions rematch on Jan. 3 and a Week 18 trip to Minnesota.
That’s why Thursday mattered more than a footnote. Bears consecutive winning seasons are now a fact, and everything that happens from here is all about the playoffs. Twenty years after the 2006 team went to the Super Bowl, the franchise has finally matched what that group did: it’s winning, and it’s doing it again.
That Thanksgiving Win Finally Ends a 20-Year Drought