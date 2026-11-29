Three days later, the box score from Detroit still reads like a thriller: 39-35, a comeback and a last-second touchdown. But the most important thing the Bears took from Thanksgiving may be a number: 9-2. With six games left, the worst the Chicago Bears can finish is 9-8, which locks up a winning season. Add last year’s 11-6, and the Bears have consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006.

Nineteen Seasons, Five Winning Years, Zero Back-to-Backs

The last time Chicago strung two winning seasons together, Lovie Smith’s Bears went 11-5 in 2005 and lost in the divisional round to Carolina. In 2006 they went 13-3, won the NFC and lost Super Bowl XLI to the Colts.

Then came the drought. From 2007 through 2025, the Bears finished above .500 just five times: 9-7 in 2008, 11-5 in 2010, 10-6 in 2012, 12-4 in 2018 and 11-6 last year. Never twice in a row. That covers multiple coaches, multiple quarterback experiments and at least one full rebuild. For an original NFL franchise, it’s a long time to go without proof that a good year could carry over.

Poles and Johnson’s Quiet Transformation

General manager Ryan Poles and coach Ben Johnson have not spent much time talking about historical footnotes. Their focus has remained on the next practice and the next opponent. Yet the results speak clearly. After a 5-12 finish in 2024, Johnson’s first season produced an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance. His second is already assured of another winning mark with six games still left. The current team sits at 9-2 with a six-game winning streak. The offense ranks near the top of the league in several categories, and the defense has stiffened after an uneven start. More importantly, the culture around the building has shifted from hope to expectation.