The Chicago Bears (9-2) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) in a clash of NFL titans next week, though the Jags likely won’t roll into Soldier Field anywhere near full strength.

Jacksonville lost running back Bhayshul Tuten to a foot injury last week against the New York Giants that might cost him multiple games moving forward. Meanwhile, wide receiver Parker Washington went down during practice this week, while the Jaguars’ win over the Tennessee Titans cost them multiple quality performers.

“Jaguars, who lost WR Parker Washington to a practice injury this week of unknown intensity, have lost LT Walker Little (who was already in as LT2) and CB Jarrian Jones to injuries today,” Ben Solak of ESPN posted to X on Sunday, November 29. “Jacksonville starting to accumulate injuries at the wrong time.”

Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange also suffered an apparent concussion against Tennessee, which could put his status against Chicago next week in jeopardy.

Colston Loveland Won’t Go on Injured Reserve With MCL Sprain

Chicago, meanwhile, got some positive news on tight end Colston Loveland who suffered a knee injury early in the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Initial reports indicated that Loveland might need to go on the short-term injured reserve list (IR), which would have cost him at least four games. However, the team sought a second opinion, which determined that Loveland has an MCL sprain.

The Bears already lost tight end Cole Kmet for the season to a knee injury he sustained against the New England Patriots in Week 7, so the news that Loveland is week-to-week moving forward is a boon for the offense.

Bears Could Enter Next Week’s Game Against Jaguars Tied for Lead in NFC

The Jaguars were able to overcome all of their injury concerns to defeat the Titans in Jacksonville by a score of 37-20 on Sunday, bouncing back after an unexpected loss on the road to the New York Giants in Week 11.

Chicago also weathered the loss of Loveland, besting Detroit by four points (39-35) by way of a late-game TD pass from quarterback Caleb Williams to wide receiver Rome Odunze to claim the advantage with just three seconds to play.

The Bears earned sole possession of the NFC North Division with that victory and moved to within a half-game of the conference-leading San Francisco 49ers (9-1). San Francisco is hosting the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, though the 49ers will play without quarterback Brock Purdy because of an ankle injury.

Should the 49ers lose to the Seahawks, the Bears will move into a tie for the NFC lead with San Francisco. Thus, a win over Jacksonville in Chicago next week will prove paramount to the Bears’ chances of winning the North in back-to-back years and potentially earning a bye in the opening round of the playoffs.