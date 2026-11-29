Walter Payton scored 750 points as a Chicago Bear. On Thanksgiving, Cairo Santos passed him, and in a game that ended with a touchdown pass with three seconds left, and an extra point almost nobody noticed. Cairo Santos passes Payton on the Bears’ all-time scoring list with 751 points, and the way he got there is better than the headline.

Cairo Santos Passes Payton by One Point on the Bears’ Scoring List

Santos scored seven points in the 39-35 win over Detroit, a 40-yard field goal and four extra points, to reach 751 as a Bear. Payton’s total is 750, built on 125 touchdowns in 190 games. Santos has 177 field goals and 220 extra points.

He entered Thursday with 744 points, six behind Payton, so he needed every one of the seven. That means the kick that put him ahead was the extra point after Odunze’s game-winning touchdown, the last scoring play of the day. And look at who’s on the list now: Robbie Gould (1,207), Kevin Butler (1,116) and then, Santos. The top three scorers in Bears history are all kickers.

The Kicker the Bears Once Called “Carlos”

None of this was supposed to happen. Santos bounced among six teams from 2017 through 2019, including a brief stint with the Bears so forgettable that then-coach John Fox reportedly called him “Carlos”. His career looked finished. He came back in 2020 and never left.

Since then he’s become the most accurate kicker in franchise history (88.3% entering this season), the club’s leader in field goals of 50 yards or more, and the first Bears kicker to make one in a playoff game, a 51-yarder against Green Bay in last year’s wild card win. He’s also the franchise’s most accurate kicker at Soldier Field, one of the harder places in the NFL to kick. He’s Brazilian-born and 35.

The Bears’ Closer in a Season of Close Calls

This season has been full of tight finishes, and Santos has been in the middle of them. He hit a career-long 58-yarder in a six-point win over New England, kicked the winning field goal as time expired against Tampa Bay, and drilled a 50-yarder in Atlanta that mattered when the Falcons rallied late. When the Bears rallied from 11 down in Detroit, his four extra points kept the score exactly where it needed to be.

By napkin math, Butler is the next target, and he’s 365 points away. At the 114 points Santos scored last season (25 field goals, 39 extra points), that’s a little more than three seasons.

Payton got his 750 on the ground, one touchdown at a time. Santos got there one kick at a time, and on Thursday he got there on the last one, with the clock nearly gone and the game already won. Cairo Santos passes Payton, and hardly anyone looked up.