Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams continues to receive recognition for his impressive performances, and his latest endorsement comes from someone who knows what it takes to win at the highest level. Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson recently appeared on CBS Sports and made a strong case for why Williams deserves to be part of the NFL MVP conversation.

Wilson didn’t stop there, either, comparing Williams’ clutch ability to one of the greatest athletes in sports history while suggesting the Bears could be the best team in the NFC with him under center.

Russell Wilson Compares Caleb Williams to Michael Jordan

Wilson didn’t hold back when discussing what makes Williams such a special quarterback. In fact, he made a comparison that is guaranteed to catch the attention of Chicago sports fans.

“Caleb Williams has got something that only somebody else had in Chicago and that was Michael Jordan. He got that clutch gene. He’s got that clutch gene. They call him Iceman for a reason. This guy should be up for MVP. I think the biggest thing is Caleb Williams has been lights out. We love it when he has the ball with two minutes, and that’s why he should be up for MVP.”

Comparing any current athlete to Jordan is an enormous compliment, especially in Chicago, where the former Bulls superstar remains one of the most iconic figures in franchise and sports history.

However, Wilson’s comparison wasn’t necessarily about Williams matching Jordan’s accomplishments. It was about the mentality and confidence that both athletes display when the pressure is at its highest.

Williams has repeatedly demonstrated through both his words and his actions that he isn’t afraid of those moments.

“Pressure isn’t a word that I use in my vocabulary, really,” Williams said back in 2024. “Only when other people talk about it. And every time that you’ll hear me speak about pressure is that I don’t think pressure is a thing as long as you prepare for the moment mentally and physically.”

All those comeback wins in 2025. The 21-3 comeback against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. The latest comeback win against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

As Wilson said, they don’t call him Iceman for no reason.

Wilson Praises Williams Beyond the Football Field

While Wilson clearly believes Williams deserves recognition for what he has accomplished on the field, he also wanted to highlight the type of person the Bears quarterback is away from football.

“When I think about Caleb Williams, he’s not just doing it on the field; he’s also doing it off the field,” Wilson added. “Caleb Cares [Foundation], guy cares about his city in a great way. This guy is a special guy. He represents everything that the National Football League should love about him.”

Williams has made an effort to connect with the Chicago community through his Caleb Cares Foundation, showing that his impact isn’t limited to what he accomplishes on the field.

There is still plenty of football left to play before the MVP award is decided, but Williams is making it increasingly difficult to leave him out of the conversation. And if Wilson’s assessment is any indication, the rest of the league should start taking notice of what Chicago has at quarterback.