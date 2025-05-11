Bears Named Top Landing Spot for Breakout RB as Nick Chubb Alternative

The Chicago Bears have made additions to every offensive position group on the team this offseason, though running back may still be an area of possible improvement.

Considering that new head coach Ben Johnson was part of a group of decision makers with the Detroit Lions in early 2023 that traded current Bears starting rusher D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, it isn’t too much of a stretch to believe that Chicago will look to add to the offensive backfield before the preseason is through.

Swift is currently joined in the running backs room by Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer and seventh-round pick/rookie Kyle Monangai out of Rutgers. Johnson was a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2023 but has a history of concussions, sustaining at least one in each of his first two professional seasons.

Homer has only six carries in two years with Chicago after coming over from the Seattle Seahawks, and Monangai is a swing who may or may not pan out/be on the roster (regular season or practice squad) once Week 1 rolls around in September.

It would almost feel like personnel malpractice if Johnson, who built a stellar running game as the offensive coordinator in Detroit with Jahmry Gibbs and former Bears running back David Montgomery, didn’t at least bring in another potential RB1/RB2 to compete with the current players on the roster for regular season work.

Plenty of analysts around the league feel similarly, including Jeffri Chadhia of NFL.com who floated Chicago as the top landing spot for former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins.

J.K. Dobbins, Nick Chubb Among Top Options for Bears This Summer

Chadhia laid out his case for Dobbins to the Bears last week, using several other reports that Chicago is pursuing former Cleveland Browns rusher Nick Chubb in free agency as context.

“[Swift] was a prized free-agent acquisition last year, a player who can thrive as a runner and receiver. Dobbins can do the exact same things, as long as he can stay healthy,” Chadhia wrote. “He’s dealt with two knee injuries and an Achilles tear, but he played well in 13 games with the Chargers in 2024 (running for a career-high 905 yards and scoring nine touchdowns). Dobbins is also 26 years old, which means he would be more attractive than somebody like Nick Chubb, who is a more physical ball-carrier but also turns 30 in December.”

Dobbins began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 and produced a promising rookie campaign of 925 yards from scrimmage and 9 total touchdowns in 15 games played. However, he missed the entirety of the 2021 campaign due to injury and has appeared in just 22 contests over the three years since.

Chubb is a vastly more accomplished back at the pro level, earning four Pro Bowl appearances across his first five NFL campaigns. However, he has suffered back-to-back season ending injuries — blowing out his knee early in 2023 and ending the 2024 campaign mid-season with a broken foot.

D’Andre Swift Regressed in First Season With Bears After Signing Big Contract

Swift inked a $24 million contract to join Chicago ahead of last season, but hasn’t lived up to his paycheck as of yet.

The 26-year-old wasn’t terrible in 2024, tallying 959 rushing yards, 386 receiving yards and 6 total touchdowns. However, he did post a career-low with 3.8 rushing yards per attempt across a career-high 253 carries.

As such, it is difficult to imagine Johnson choosing not to add more to the running backs room after already drafting a tight end and wide receiver, plus adding several offensive linemen via the draft and free agency.