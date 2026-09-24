Bears Catch Tough Break on Kyle Monangai in Latest Update

The Chicago Bears offensive backfield is getting as thin as its defensive backfield, with more bad news striking the unit on Thursday, September 24.

Chicago did not actually practice Thursday, so the injury report was an estimation. In that report, backup running back Kyle Monangai was a DNP due to a knee injury, which ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported via X.

“Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent listed as DNP on Thursdays injury report estimation,” Cronin wrote. “Kyle Monangai has a knee injury. Explains his absence from Wednesday’s session. Cairo Santos (right hip) and Tyrique Stevenson (hamstring) also listed as DNP.”

Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent listed as DNP on Thursdays injury report estimation. Kyle Monangai has a knee injury. Explains his absence from Wednesday’s session. Cairo Santos (right hip) and Tyrique Stevenson (hamstring) also listed as DNP. https://t.co/M4dshmbwYp — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 24, 2026

Monangai’s usage split has been exactly the same during the team’s first two contests of the season, including 10 carries and two targets in the pass game. He has tallied 147 yards and one TD on the ground, as well as four catches for 35 yards through the air.

Chicago had concerns that Monangai could miss time early in the year due to a hyperextended knee that he suffered in August, though he was able to return from that injury and play a meaningful role against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and Minnesota Vikings last weekend.

Bears May Start QB3 Case Keenum Versus Philadelphia on Monday Night Football

The one bit of good news for the Bears where Monangai and the rest of their injured starters are concerned is that the team does not play this week until Monday Night Football, which affords everyone an extra 24-plus hours to recover and get extra rest and rehabilitation before the Philadelphia Eagles come to town.

But that’s where any silver linings end, as the Bears will likely need to rely heavily on the run game to carry the load at Soldier Field on Monday night.

Caleb Williams is likely out with a hamstring strain, while Tyson Bagent remains in concussion protocol. That means that Case Keenum, the 38 year old and third-string QB who has not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2023, is in line to start the game.

Head coach Ben Johnson and Keenum himself have spoken confidently during the week, but the Philadelphia defense is among the more talented groups in the league and has carried its own sputtering offensive counterparts to two narrow wins over the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans across the first two weeks of the season.

Bears Could Have Ozzy Trapilo Back at Left Tackle in Time for Eagles Matchup

Bears starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who has been out since suffering a torn patellar tendon during the playoffs in January, is off the injury report and has been a full participant in the team’s practice work this week.

That is a great sign for the Bears, after right tackle Darnell Wright and right guard Jonah Jackson have been excellent to begin the campaign.

If Trapilo returns healthy alongside left guard Joe Thuney, who won the league’s inaugural Protector of the Year award in 2025, Chicago will be almost all the way back to the top form they achieved last season with those four players and center Drew Dalman.

Dalman retired during the offseason, much to the Bears’ surprise. Chicago had to trade for Garrett Bradbury during the offseason, who had a rough go against the Vikings in Week 2. The team also drafted Logan Jones out of Iowa in Round 2 back in April, though he may not be ready to step into a prominent role just yet.

But if Bradbury can hold his own against a strong Eagles defensive front, Chicago should be able to control the game on the ground with a healthy dose of D’Andre Swift.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s offense has struggled to produce consistently thus far this season and Saquon Barkley left their game in Week 2 with a stinger. However, he was back at practice on Thursday and likely on track to play Monday night.