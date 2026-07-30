Joe Burrow Reveals Biggest Roadblock to Bengals Super Bowl Chances

It has been a long three years of not making the playoffs for the Cincinnati Bengals, but the team is determined to end the drought in 2026.

After reaching the Super Bowl in 2021, followed by an appearance in the AFC Championship Game in 2022, the Bengals have massively underperformed of late. This has been due to multiple injuries taking place to star quarterback Joe Burrow, but also the team itself not investing in talent across the roster.

However, this all changed this offseason, with the front office finally addressing the defensive problems that have plagued the organization. Cincinnati added multiple veteran defenders in free agency, while also trading for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Doing this, mixed with having Burrow and the loaded offensive attack, has given new hope to the Bengals. And if the first training camp practice was any indication, it could be a special year for Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow Loves Bengals’ Training Camp Intensity

During the opening practice, Bengals star wideout Ja’Marr Chase got into a fight with teammates, bringing the intensity. The entire practice was filled with fiery energy, something that Burrow loves to see.

The veteran quarterback knows what it takes to win, and he revealed what could determine how strong a year the Bengals could have in 2026.

“If the intensity isn’t great on Day 1, then you are in trouble,” Burrow said. “That’s kind of a given. Is the intensity still there on Day 20? That kind of determines if you are going to be a good team or not.”

All offseason, members of the Bengals have discussed wanting to right the ship after missing the playoffs again last year. This first practice shows that the mentality of the group is where it needs to be, with Burrow leading the charge.

Cincinnati will have a tough test in the AFC, having to battle against some elite teams. But this organization has been battle-tested, and they believe in themselves against anyone else.

This may be the most complete roster that the Bengals have fielded while Burrow has been with the team. And this isn’t something that the Pro-Bowl signal-caller is taking lightly.

“We know that we have all the pieces that we need,” Burrow said. “We just have to make sure that we’re pushing each other each and every day to grow and improve and get better and get to where we want to get to.”

Bengals Super Bowl Dreaming

After the successful offseason, the Bengals have been one of the bigger sleeper teams across the NFL entering the season. Having Burrow healthy will be the biggest key to the success of Cincinnati, and if he’s on the field, this team has a chance every game.

The improvements on defense will only help, giving Burrow more cushion throughout games. Burrow is a natural competitor, but he can’t do it alone.

All in all, the Bengals are set up to have a successful 2026 season after multiple failed years, but they’ll need to prove themselves out on the field. If they can do that, a return to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl could be in store in the coming months.