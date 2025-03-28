Russell Wison Clears Path for Browns to Sign 22,000-Yard QB

The Cleveland Browns were interested in Russell Wilson, but he preferred to head to the NFC East and the New York Giants, which could end up a blessing in disguise.

Wilson inked a one-year deal in New York worth $10.5 million guaranteed that could pay him up to $21 million with performance-based incentives. That kind of contract, as modest as it is for quarterbacks in the modern NFL, would have compounded Cleveland’s already well-documented financial woes — many of which are connected to the two years remaining on Deshaun Watson’s fully-guaranteed $230 million deal, as well as all the money the Browns have already pushed down the line where that contract is concerned.

Instead of paying Wilson, Cleveland can now move forward with Carson Wentz alongside Kenny Pickett. The Browns traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Pickett, while Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported last week that Cleveland and Wentz have “mutual interest” in a one-year deal, assuming Wilson didn’t end up in Northeast Ohio.

“The Browns and Wentz, 32, ‘definitely have mutual interest’ this season on him becoming their veteran bridge quarterback, a league source told Cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote on March 20. “It’s apparently contingent upon them signing Russell Wilson, who visited last week.”

Carson Wentz Has History of Success as NFL Starter

Wentz spent last season as the Kansas City Chiefs backup QB behind Patrick Mahomes, but he’s been a starter for most of his career.

Over 98 games (94 starts) across nine seasons, Wentz has amassed 22,410 passing yards, 153 TDs and 67 INTs. He owns a regular-season record of 47-46-1.

Wentz was a Pro Bowler, a second-team All-Pro and finished third in MVP voting during the 2017 campaign with the Eagles, his second as a professional. Wentz suffered a torn ACL late in that season, or he may have won the MVP. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center.

Wentz left Philly for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He started 17 games that year before joining the Washington Commanders and starting seven of eight appearances there in 2022. He then served as a backup QB for the Los Angeles Rams two years ago before joining the Chiefs last season.

Spotrac projects Wentz’s market value at $1.9 million over a new one-year deal.

Browns Likely Suitor for QB Shedeur Sanders in NFL Draft

Wentz is still looking for a chance to become a full-time starter in the league and score another big contract before his time is up, which makes a bridge opportunity in Cleveland attractive.

That said, the Browns are among the most likely destinations for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland owns the No. 2 pick in next month’s draft, and several mocks have the Browns picking him in that spot simply out of need/desperation.

Todd McShay noted on the March 20 edition of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is the perfect coach for a player like Sanders, who is a more traditional pocket passer whose strengths include quickly processing the defense in front of him and delivering accurate passes across the field, despite not having elite arm strength or mobility.

But Wentz would still compete for the starting job in training camp and if he won it, perhaps start for half or all of the upcoming year depending on his performance and Sanders’ progression.