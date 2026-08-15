Browns Closing in on Deal for 70.5-Sack Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns appear to be nearing a reunion with veteran pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith after he worked out for the team this week.

Smith, 33, has 70.5 career sacks and three Pro Bowl selections on his resume. He spent parts of two seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Detroit Lions during the 2024 campaign. He is now exploring a return after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles last October.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns have a legitimate path to bringing Smith back, though a move is not expected to happen until after Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

“The Browns have a decent chance to bring back Smith, and should make it a priority once they return from Chicago,” Cabot wrote. “They need a veteran presence on the line, and Smith brings excellent leadership and an outsize personality.”

A deal would give the Browns an experienced voice in a young defensive line room while reuniting Smith with a franchise and organization he already knows.

Browns Still Need Veteran Help Up Front

Cleveland has been searching for veteran help on the defensive line throughout the offseason. The Browns initially agreed to terms with A.J. Epenesa early in free agency, but the deal fell through after the team was not comfortable finalizing it following his physical. Epenesa later agreed to a deal with the Eagles.

The Browns also explored a reunion with Jadeveon Clowney, but he instead returned to the Houston Texans.

Alex Wright is the longest-tenured player in Cleveland’s current edge rotation. The 2022 third-round pick is entering his fifth year with the organization. Jared Verse has taken on a leadership role after coming over in the Myles Garrett trade. Despite his stacked resume, he’s entering just his third season.

Isaiah McGuire and several younger defenders offer some upside, but Smith would bring a level of proven production and experience few available free agents can match.

Smith recorded 10.5 sacks over 25 games with Cleveland from 2023 through the first half of 2024. He won’t be expected to carry a full-time workload, but he could give the Browns another reliable rotational option and be a presence in the locker room.

Browns Defense Has High Expectations Under Mike Rutenberg

The Browns lost Garrett, but expectations remain high for a defense that has been among the NFL’s elite for the last three seasons. First-year defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has emphasized an aggressive identity throughout training camp, particularly when it comes to turnovers.

“One of the keys to winning in this league is taking the ball away. But that fits into our style of defense, the ball is oxygen,” Rutenberg said on August 11. “Our intention is, no matter what, we want to finish on the ball, celebrate the interceptions, and everything we do is about finishing on the ball to help this team win.”

Rutenberg has also praised the work of his defensive front in camp, calling the group “the engine” of the unit.

“We’re super happy with our entire group, our entire D-line group, our entire D-tackle group. I love the way our D-line works,” Rutenberg said. “We go as the engine goes.”

The Browns’ defense will get its first live-game action against the Bears before a joint practice and second preseason matchup with the Bills. They’ll then close the preseason against the Patriots before opening the regular season against the Jaguars.