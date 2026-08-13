Browns Eye Reunion With Retired Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher

The Cleveland Browns are considering a reunion with Za’Darius Smith as they continue searching for proven depth on the edge.

Smith worked out for the Browns on Thursday. No agreement has been reported, but the workout is a clear sign that the three-time Pro Bowler is exploring a return to the NFL.

Smith announced his retirement in October after five games with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles later released him from their reserve/retired list, clearing the way for him to sign with another team if he chooses to resume his career.

The 33-year-old would give the Browns an experienced rotational option behind Jared Verse and Alex Wright. He would also return to a familiar organization after spending parts of two seasons in Cleveland.

Za’Darius Smith Was Productive With Browns

The Browns acquired Smith from the Minnesota Vikings in May 2023 to pair him with Myles Garrett. Smith did not produce huge sack numbers during his first year in Cleveland, but he remained disruptive and finished the season with 5.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits.

Cleveland re-signed Smith the following offseason. He collected five sacks through the first nine games of 2024 before the Browns sent him to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline. Smith added four more sacks in eight games with Detroit.

Overall, Smith appeared in 25 games for the Browns and registered 50 tackles, 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble. His previous production and familiarity with the franchise would make him a logical addition if the Browns are comfortable with his conditioning and commitment to playing another season.

Smith finished his 11th season with 70.5 sacks, 176 quarterback hits and 10 forced fumbles in 145 career games. His best seasons came with the Green Bay Packers, where he recorded 26 sacks over the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. He earned Pro Bowl honors in both seasons and again with the Vikings in 2022.

Browns Continue Search for Pass-Rush Help

Smith is the latest veteran pass-rusher to draw interest from the Browns this offseason. Cleveland previously agreed to a one-year deal with A.J. Epenesa, but the contract was voided following his physical. The Browns also hosted former Cleveland edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney before he ultimately signed with the Houston Texans.

The search continued this week. Cleveland worked out former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser and former Browns defender Genard Avery on Wednesday before bringing in Smith.

Verse headlines the Browns’ rebuilt defensive front after arriving in the trade that sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Wright is listed as the starter on the opposite side, with Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara serving as the top reserves on the team’s first unofficial depth chart.

The Browns have explored several creative options to add a veteran presence, but Smith stands out. He offers a combination of experience, recent production and familiarity with the organization that their other veteran targets cannot match.