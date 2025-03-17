Ex-Browns 5-Time Pro Bowler Lands With Seahawks in Prediction

The Cleveland Browns have done a decent job in the offseason. Even if it just ends up with them having Myles Garrett on a long-term deal, that’s better than what it looked like it was going to be a few weeks ago.

However, for the Browns, there’s plenty more to be done. They have the draft coming up, which is certainly the most important part of the year for them.

Regarding free agency around the NFL, the Browns have a few former players without a home. Amari Cooper is one of them, as the former Pro Bowler had a lackluster 2024 season after being traded by the Browns to the Buffalo Bills.

Cooper’s future is up in the air now, but Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today believes he’ll find a home with Seattle Seahawks, adding what he could bring to Seattle’s offense.

“It’s unclear what exactly the Seahawks’ plan is this offseason. They traded away their 34-year-old quarterback, Geno Smith, to sign one that hasn’t performed well under pressure, Sam Darnold. They released Tyler Lockett and traded away DK Metcalf. At best, this is a team that resembles a construction site.

“Every move they’ve made is just another indication of a team attempting a rebuild on the fly, which typically never works. Cooper might not be at the height of his powers, but he could fill a spot for the Seahawks before they potentially address the receiver issue more in the draft,” Brinkerhoff wrote.

Is Cooper the Best WR Available?

The free agency wide receiver group is rather quiet after most of the top players available signed in free agency already. Cooper, despite having a rough year, proved during most of his time with the Cleveland Browns that he’s an elite talent..

Even if teams don’t view him as what he once was, there’s an argument that he’s the best wide receiver available right now.

Bill Williamson of SB Nation named him the best starting receiver available, writing that he could be had for a decent price.

“Say what you want, but the former Raiders’ first-round pick is probably the best starting wide receiver on the market and the team is reportedly looking for a starter. Cooper could likely be had for reasonable contract,” Williamson wrote.

How Cooper Could Help a Team

The Cleveland Browns were a dumpsterifre during most of Cooper’s time with the team. When the Browns traded him last season, it was the right decision.

However, for a team like the Seattle Seahawks, who could still use another receiver after moving on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, he could bring them more than on-field play.

“It seems that Seattle is likely to address the position in the draft, but having a lot of good wideouts is a good problem to have. They could benefit from the extra depth in case of injury even if they draft another WR, and there’s no guarantee that whoever they pick will end up being successful.

“A veteran presence would also help develop their young wideouts. Guys like WR Jake Bobo and whoever they draft, and even Smith-Njigba, would benefit from the presence of a long-time veteran. And Cooper has been one of the game’s best students throughout his career,” John Johnson of RotoBaller wrote.