Browns QB Deshaun Watson Buried in Latest Rankings

Deshaun Watson is not entering next season with high expectations after two rough years with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns gave up a trio of first-round picks to land Watson via a 2022 trade. The team also handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. So far, Watson has failed to live up to the investment. He’s played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Watson has been buried in some of the latest QB rankings. Most outlets rating him in the bottom tier of passers. Pro Football Focus has Watson ranked No. 23 and in Tier 5 of 7. That tier is labeled “can singlehandedly lose or win games.”

“Watson has been a disappointment since joining the Cleveland Browns. He has played in just six games in each of the past two seasons due to suspension and injury, and he is coming off season-ending surgery to his throwing shoulder.

“His numbers reflect all of that. Watson’s 58.7 cumulative PFF passing grade over the past two years ranks 53rd among qualifying passers. Still, his dominant days in a Texans uniform are not a figment of your imagination. Perhaps this is the year we see it again, though he is running out of time to prove it.”

Others in the category include Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, New Orleans Saints passer Derek Carr and new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

Pro Football Network and CBS Sports had the most positive outlooks on Watson, ranking him at No. 19 and No. 17, respectively. The 33rd Team did not, placing Watson at No. 27.

Browns Confident Deshaun Watson Can Turn Things Around

Watson’s first two years have been rough in Cleveland — there’s no denying that. Frankly, he’s been outplayed by veterans like Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett. Both are making a fraction of what he does.

Despite the hurdles, the Browns have not lost hope that their franchise quarterback can turn things around.

“We feel very good about the transition. He is in a good spot mentally and physically,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said during a May 2 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Obviously, he’s been rehabbing the shoulder injury. But he is well on his way there and in a really strong spot. I think he’s a lot more comfortable within the organization. You know, we have a core group of guys on offense that have now played together for a number of years.

“We do expect to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, and I know he is very excited about returning to the playing field and getting over this injury. We do have high expectations for him and the offense this season.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to Debut Shoulder at OTAs

Watson has been throwing the ball every other day during OTAs but is scheduled to debut his surgically repaired shoulder in front of the media on Thursday, May 30.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave some insight on how Watson has looked so far while speaking to the media on May 22.

“He looked like himself to me,” Stefanski said. “I’ve been able to watch him the last couple of weeks now that we’ve gotten into Phase 2, so I’ve seen him throw. He’s making great progress and we’ll continue to just follow the medical team on this, but he looks like himself.”

The plan is that Watson will be ready by Week 1 to face the Dallas Cowboys. He’s hit all the benchmarks in his rehab and is determined to change the narrative around his play.