Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message to Rookie WR on Costly Error

Deshaun Watson wasn’t letting Denzel Boston’s costly route mistake shake his confidence in the Cleveland Browns rookie.

Boston was the intended target when Tennessee Titans cornerback Cor’Dale Flott intercepted Watson on Cleveland’s opening possession Sunday. The turnover helped Tennessee build a 14-0 lead, but the Browns recovered for a 27-24 victory to improve to 5-2.

Watson made clear afterward that the mistake would not become a lingering issue between him and his young receiver.

“It’s a teaching moment for a young receiver and we’re not going to charge it against him. I’m not going to be pissed off about it,” Watson said. “It happens. It is what it is.”

Watson also explained the route adjustment Boston needed to make against tight coverage.

“He came and talked to me after the play and then after the game in the locker room he came over and told me too,” Watson said. “He understood that he kind of put the quarterback in a bad spot. On a slant route you can’t go underneath there and dip and try to go around. Even if the guy plays hard, you’ve just got to force flat and then just probably knock it away if he plays it well.

Browns Still Leaning on Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion

Head coach Todd Monken also pointed to Boston’s route on the interception, saying “he’s got to cross face and quarterback has got to be able to trust that.”

It was a costly lapse for a receiver who has otherwise given Cleveland a threat downfield. Boston entered Week 7 with 17 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns through six games, averaging 20.3 yards per catch.

The second-round pick out of Washington has taken on a prominent role alongside fellow rookie KC Concepcion. Their development has become a central part of an offense trying to establish more consistency under Monken.

Concepcion delivered his biggest game yet against Tennessee, finishing with eight catches for 129 yards. Both were career highs for the first-round pick, who also added 23 yards on three rushing attempts.

The rookies’ production has given Watson more options, even as Sunday’s interception illustrated there’s still a learning curve for the young pass-catchers.

Deshaun Watson Delivers Best Passing Day With Browns

Watson recovered from the early interception to produce his first 300-yard passing performance with Cleveland. He completed 25 of 36 attempts for 308 yards and added a 9-yard rushing touchdown.

The Browns finished with a season-high 491 yards of offense, including 183 on the ground. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, giving Cleveland the balance it had struggled to find in previous weeks.

Even with that production, Watson had to deliver another late drive. Tony Pollard’s third rushing touchdown tied the game at 24 with 58 seconds remaining, leaving Cleveland little time to avoid overtime.

Watson connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for 36 yards to put the Browns in field-goal range. Andre Szmyt finished the job with a 32-yard kick as time expired.

It was Watson’s fifth game-winning drive of the season, keeping Cleveland atop the AFC North. The Browns next travel to Pittsburgh on November 1 for another division matchup with the Steelers.