Bold Browns Prediction Has Cleveland Taking 2 First-Round QBs

The Cleveland Browns might not settle for just one quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. A team insider suggested they could double-dip on top QB talent to ensure they find the right fit.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick after a dismal 3-14 season, defined mainly by inconsistent and ineffective quarterback play. Cleveland cycled through four different starters, their $230 million man, Deshaun Watson.

Watson faced challenges proving he could be the long-term solution before suffering a season-ending Achilles rupture in Week 7. After re-injuring his Achilles and undergoing a second surgery in January, he is expected to miss most of next season. When he returns, he’s unlikely to be a factor in the starting quarterback discussion.

The Browns have an opportunity to land their quarterback of the future at No. 2. The selection would likely be Shedeur Sanders, with Cam Ward establishing himself as the top passer in the draft. The Tennessee Titans need a quarterback and have the top overall pick.

Insider Calls on Browns to Draft Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com believes the Browns should target Sanders and double down by securing insurance at the end of the first round with Tyler Shough, whose draft stock is soaring. Cabot admits it’s a hot take but gave her reasoning.

“I’m putting on my GM cap today and making a trade. I’m taking Shedeur at No. 2 — doing the obvious right thing there,” Cabot said. “Taking Shedeur and rolling with it. Let’s see how it works. Then I’m trading back into the end of the first round with my second-round pick and some other things and I’m taking Tyler Shough. I’m taking two quarterbacks in the first round.”

Drafting two quarterbacks in the first round is virtually unheard of. The closest recent comparison would be Washington’s approach in 2012 — selecting Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 overall pick before doubling down in the third round to take Kirk Cousins at No. 102. But Cabot sees value in the strategy.

“If Shedeur, for whatever reason, isn’t exactly what you thought he would be, then you have someone else you can develop and try there. He’s getting so much buzz and so much run lately. I watched him at the Senior Bowl, and I’m intrigued by him,” Cabot said. “In my mind, it’s a win-win situation. You cannot lose by doing it. You get the guy everyone thinks should go at No. 2. Then you get the ‘it’ guy. If you find yourself with two amazing quarterbacks, you trade one of them.”

Browns Exploring Veteran Options

The Browns will likely select a rookie passer in the draft. But the team is also exploring the veteran options available. Cleveland traded for former Eagles and Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and hosted Russell Wilson for a visit.

Wilson has yet to make his free agency decision, and there are still a few dominoes left to fall regarding the veteran quarterback market.

Other names that have been floated as potential “bridge” options for the Browns include Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins (via trade), and Carson Wentz.

Quarterback consistency has been elusive for the Browns. The franchise has used 40 different starting quarterbacks since 1999, which is by far the NFL’s highest number over that span.