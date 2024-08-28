Browns Deemed ‘Logical Landing Spot’ for Reunion With QB Due to Watson’s Health

The Cleveland Browns look set in their quarterback room. Deshaun Watson is the starter, and they decided to keep three others on their 53-man roster in Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

However, Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes the Browns could be in the “market” to find another quarterback if Watson continues to deal with injuries. Due to that possibility, as he continues to deal with arm soreness after shoulder surgery last season, Barnwell named them the “logical landing spot” for New England Patriots and former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“Cleveland is not currently in the market for a quarterback; in fact, it reportedly has had trade discussions about second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is competing for the No. 3 job with former Ravens passer Tyler Huntley.

“However, Deshaun Watson continues to battle arm soreness following shoulder surgery, and if he is forced to go on injured reserve, the Browns would find themselves in the market for somebody,” Barnwell wrote on August 26. “General manager Andrew Berry signed Jameis Winston to take over as the team’s primary backup, but bringing in Brissett would give them another option as a high-floor, low-ceiling solution that could fit in with a great defense.”

Browns ‘Will Field Calls’ on Two Quarterbacks

The Cleveland Browns currently have a crowded quarterback room, but according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they’ll “field calls” on Winston and Huntley.

“With second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson being informed Tuesday morning that he’s made the Browns’ 53-man roster, a league source told cleveland.com, the Browns will field calls for Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley, and could trade one of them,” Cabot wrote on August 27.

If the Browns were to trade Huntley or Winston, someone like Brissett could make sense if they’re looking for a serviceable backup.

They’d still have three quarterbacks on the roster, but as Barnwell alluded to, if Watson continues to deal with an injury, the Browns would have to do what they did last year when they signed Joe Flacco.

Brissett could do similar things to Flacco, as he’s proven throughout his career to be someone who can come in and make plays when needed.

Why Brissett Would Make Sense for the Browns

While, on paper, the Cleveland Browns don’t need another quarterback, a lot can change.

If Brissett were to be on the team, he’d be an excellent fit, as he’s already played with the team.

In the 2022 season, he threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the Browns. He appeared in 16 games that season, starting in 11.

In his career, he’s played various roles. He’s currently listed as the starter for the New England Patriots but could end up backing up third-overall pick Drake Maye at some point in the year.

A lot would likely have to happen for the Browns to need to make a trade for another quarterback. However, it doesn’t seem far-fetched that they trade Winston or Huntley and Watson gets injured.

While there are other needs on the roster heading into the season, the quarterback position is often the most important, even if it’s a backup who needs to play in spot starts.