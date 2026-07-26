Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Calls Out Lying Amid QB Controversy

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is pushing back against the notion that he publicly picked Deshaun Watson over Shedeur Sanders in the team’s quarterback competition.

During a live TikTok video, Jeudy was asked in the comments who he wanted to be Cleveland’s starting quarterback. He did not respond verbally but held up four fingers, which was interpreted as support for Watson, who wears No. 4. The clip quickly circulated on social media but Jeudy disputed the meaning.

“Yall cut the clip perfectly for that narrative,” Jeudy wrote. “Y’all can never get in between this [expletive] lol.”

Jeudy issued another response as speculation continued.

“Lmao yall just be lying so much for what?” Jeudy wrote.

Jeudy did not offer further context about why he held up four fingers.

Browns Have Worked to Avoid Divided Offense

Even the perception that Jeudy prefers one quarterback creates an uncomfortable situation for the Browns. Watson and Sanders remain locked in an unsettled competition and head coach Todd Monken has not named a frontrunner. Both quarterbacks earned first-team opportunities during offseason workouts and minicamp, with the battle expected to continue through training camp and potentially multiple preseason games.

Publicly picking sides would be particularly significant for Jeudy. He is Cleveland’s most established wide receiver and will be expected to serve as the top target for whichever quarterback wins the job.

The Browns have worked to avoid creating separate factions around Watson and Sanders. That effort was evident during a recent passing camp in Florida that included both quarterbacks, Jeudy and several other offensive playmakers.

“I think it was extremely important,” Sanders said. “It was truly amazing. And we felt a different type of bond just outside of the facility, outside of these things. And we all vow to continue doing our part and keep it going while we’re here.

“Those relationships and when you have a lot of dialogue and in different situations is very fun and it’s exciting. You create these real memories, these real bonds, and it’s irreplaceable. So I’m truly thankful that it happened. I know everybody that came was excited and we had a great time.”

Sanders also stressed that neither quarterback intends to let the competition damage their relationship.

“We’re both trying to be the best version of ourselves we could be,” Sanders said. “So we’re not going to let anything get in between of that.”

Jerry Jeudy Looking to Rebound for Browns

Jeudy has his own questions to answer after a disappointing season. He caught 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns, a significant decline from his first year in Cleveland. Jeudy earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024 after setting career highs with 90 receptions and 1,229 receiving yards while adding four touchdowns.

Quarterback instability contributed to his struggles last season, but Jeudy also failed to consistently capitalize on his opportunities. His drop issues continued, and the Browns added first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-round selection Denzel Boston to their receiving corps. However, Jeudy remains confident that his offseason work will help him return to his previous form.

“I’m very confident,” Jeudy said. “I’m going to always be confident by the amount of work I just put in throughout the offseason. I’m just waiting for it to transition to on the field.”

The Browns’ quarterbacks and rookies reported for training camp last week, while Jeudy and the rest of the veterans are scheduled to report July 28.