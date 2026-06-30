Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Named Trade Fit for Desperate AFC Team

Shedeur Sanders has not lost the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, but that has not stopped trade speculation from building around the second-year passer.

The trade chatter started with ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo saying the Browns have received calls about Sanders’ availability and are listening to offers. Rizzo did not report that a deal was close, but the idea gained traction because Cleveland still has four quarterbacks on the roster: Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. And Sanders’ name always generates conversation, no matter how far-fetched the rumor might be.

“There are talks, ongoing calls, about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said. “The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy. That’s my opinion. I’m sure they’ll say, ‘What are you talking about. He’s in a quarterback battle.’ I’m going to say right now for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. I don’t. Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made. I think it’s in the best interest of both parties here.”

The latest possible destination is the New York Jets, who were named by Touchdown Wire as a team that could make sense for Sanders if the Browns eventually decide to move him. The Jets have Geno Smith in place as their presumed starter, but Smith is under investigation in Florida after a woman accused him of battery.

“The Jets could be desperate in the near future,” Touchdown Wire’s Joe Smith said. “The other three quarterbacks on the roster? Bailey Zappe, Brady Cook, and Cade Klubnik. None of those names really move the needle, or even inspire confidence. If things go south with Geno, they need a starter – they may see that in Sanders.”

Shedeur Sanders Trade Buzz Makes Little Sense for Browns

The Sanders trade rumors have arrived in the heart of the offseason, giving pundits something to chew on but offering little practical logic. The Browns still do not have anything close to a sure thing in Watson. He may win the Week 1 job, and some around the league expect him to do just that. But his recent track record gives Cleveland little reason to assume he can hold the job for a full season.

Watson’s 2023 season ended because of shoulder surgery. His 2024 season ended when he tore his Achilles in October. He then needed a second surgery in January 2025 after re-rupturing the same tendon, missing all of last season.

Watson is entering the final year of the fully guaranteed $230 million deal the Browns gave him after acquiring him from the Houston Texans. Since arriving in Cleveland, he has played 19 games, thrown 19 touchdowns and gone 9-10 as the starter.

Cleveland needs to see Watson in pads, through preseason action and into real game situations before making a decision that would leave the Browns with fewer answers at the position. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said Sanders is not being shopped, though a trade could become possible if he does not win the starting job.

Browns Still Plan to Let Shedeur Sanders Battle Deshaun Watson

As it stands, the Browns are set to enter training camp with Sanders and Watson continuing their battle for the starting job. Head coach Todd Monken made that clear at the end of minicamp.

“We’ll start off all camp just like we’ve been doing. We’ll alternate those guys,” Monken said. “I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Sanders has made progress since Monken took over. The first-year head coach said Sanders has been “more decisive” and is getting the ball out of his hands faster.

The Browns are set to open training camp in late July, with rookies reporting on July 23 and veterans on July 28. Cleveland has three preseason games on their schedule against the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.