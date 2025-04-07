Browns Predicted to Reunite With Fan-Favorite Rather Than Trade for $180M QB

The Cleveland Browns hold the key to the NFL draft via the second overall pick, where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will likely be available.

However, following the Buffaloes pro day and a stellar showing by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the hot take around the league is that Cleveland will forego the selection of a signal-caller and take Hunter — arguably the best player in this class, regardless of position.

The Browns are likely to add another QB in free agency whether they select Sanders at No. 2 or not, given that only Kenny Pickett and an injured Deshaun Watson currently occupy the position group. However, if Cleveland decides not to take a quarterback second overall, the chances the team adds another signal-caller in free agency become nearly 100%.

Former Kansas City Chiefs backup QB Carson Wentz is a candidate for that job, though Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland predicted Friday, April 4, that competition for the spot is between former Browns starter Joe Flacco and Atlanta Falcons backup Kirk Cousins.

Following Hunter’s pro day at Colorado on Friday, Grossi projected that the Browns will pass on Sanders, draft Hunter and ultimately go with Flacco on a short-term deal over Cousins.

Joe Flacco Beloved by Browns Fans After Short Stint in 2023

There are, of course, several moving parts to the QB situation in Cleveland and any single development could shuffle the cards and alter the outcome in a meaningful fashion.

However, assuming that Grossi is correct in his projections and the Browns pass on Sanders for Hunter, the notion of Flacco over Cousins makes considerable sense.

Flacco started five regular-season games for Cleveland in 2023, leading the team to a 4-1 record and the playoffs while becoming a fan-favorite in the process. There was fan support for retaining Flacco for the 2024 campaign, but the Browns ultimately let him leave.

Reports from around the team indicated that may have been, at least in part, because the organization was not ready to give up on Watson heading into the third year of his five-year contract, and it didn’t want tumult from a fan base calling for the backup QB to move into the starting spot.

Joe Flacco Better Value for Browns Than Trade for Kirk Cousins

More importantly than Flacco’s history with the Browns, however, is the fact that he is a free agent. Cleveland can sign Flacco, now 40 years old, to a one-year contract at a reasonable figure. Spotrac projects his market value at just $3.2 million in 2025.

Cousins, on the other hand, is under contract with the Falcons. He has a base salary of $27.5 million next season, and the Browns would have to trade an asset to acquire him.

Cleveland almost certainly would be able to negotiate a deal in which Atlanta paid a significant portion of Cousins’ salary. Even still, Flacco is likely to be a far less expensive option and he has familiarity with both head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense and some of the players still in the offensive huddle heading into next season.

Cousins also failed to meaningfully outperform Flacco last year, which is another point in the latter’s favor when it comes to a short-term deal with the Browns.