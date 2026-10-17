Browns Latest Move Spells Bad News for Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns are stocking up on defensive tackles as Mason Graham tries to avoid missing a second consecutive game.

Cleveland elevated Sam Kamara and Chris Williams from the practice squad on Saturday, adding help up front ahead of its AFC North matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Both players were also elevated last week, when Graham was sidelined against the New York Jets.

The moves could signal that the Browns are preparing to play without Graham again. However, Cleveland already has two other defensive tackles unavailable in Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis, so the elevations do not settle Graham’s status.

Graham remains questionable with knee and ankle injuries. He returned to practice as a limited participant Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the door open for a return against Baltimore.

“They’re wired the right way, they just are,” Browns coach Todd Monken said Friday of Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger. “If they can go, they’re going to go.”

Mason Graham Injury Interrupted a Breakout Start

Graham had been giving Cleveland the interior disruption it envisioned when it selected him fifth overall in the 2025 draft. The second-year defensive tackle recorded four sacks through the first three games, already well beyond the half-sack he posted across 17 starts as a rookie. He also collected 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits during that opening stretch.

His progress stalled when he went down during the first quarter of Cleveland’s October 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Graham later left the stadium on crutches and wearing a knee brace.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport subsequently reported that Graham had suffered MCL and ankle sprains and was expected to miss a few weeks. The Browns said they would evaluate his return on a week-to-week basis.

Getting Graham back would give Cleveland another proven source of pressure inside. His two-sack performance against Carolina — part of a seven-tackle afternoon — showed how much he could influence a game before the injuries interrupted his season.

Browns Turn Back to Sam Kamara and Chris Williams

Kamara made a case for more work during Cleveland’s loss to the Jets. He recorded three tackles and his first NFL sack, helping the Browns get production from a depleted defensive tackle rotation.

“Those guys that got elevated really gave us some valuable minutes,” Monken said after the game.

Maliek Collins also delivered 1.5 sacks against New York. Cleveland will need another strong effort from its interior against a Baltimore offense that can lean heavily on Derrick Henry.

Henry enters Week 6 with 476 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The Ravens rank third in the NFL at 164.4 rushing yards per game, presenting a difficult assignment for a front still waiting on Graham.

Baltimore has ruled out Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury, leaving Tyler Huntley to make his second consecutive start. Cleveland enters Sunday’s home matchup at 3-2, one game behind the 4-1 Ravens.