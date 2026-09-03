Former Browns Wide Receiver Earns Tryout With NFC West Contender

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2026 campaign looking like a completely different team from what we saw the last time they were on the field. Expectations aren’t high for the Browns by any stretch of the imagination, but there are a handful of young players who fans are excited to see suit up this season.

The wide receiver room, in particular, is set to be led by a pair of young guns, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. One guy who was boxed out of this group was fan favorite Luke Floriea, as he was released during Cleveland’s final roster cuts. While he doesn’t appear to have a future with the Browns, the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks recently expressed interest in signing him.

Luke Floriea Earns Tryout With Seahawks After Browns Release

Floriea didn’t hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was scooped up by the Browns as an undrafted free agent. While he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, Floriea spent the majority of the year on Cleveland’s practice squad, and after signing a reserve/future contract with the team in January, it seemed like he’d have a shot to compete for a role at the backend of the wide receiver depth chart.

Even with a pair of flashy rookies in Concepcion and Boston leading the way, Floriea was one of the standout performers for the Browns during training camp. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough space for him on the 53-man roster, which led to him getting released as part of Cleveland’s final roster cuts.

Given how he performed, it seemed like the Browns would be open to reuniting with Floriea as a practice squad player, but the team has reportedly decided to move on from him. That has left Floriea to consider his other options, as he is set to participate in a tryout with the Seahawks at some point later this week.

Free agent WR Luke Floriea, a camp favorite in Cleveland, has a tryout with the Seahawks this week, per source,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Browns Move on From Luke Floriea With Seahawks Tryout Looming

Getty The Browns will not be reuniting with wide receiver Luke Floriea.

Considering how productive Floriea was throughout the summer, it’s a bit surprising to see the Browns move on from him so quickly. With a new coaching staff, led by Todd Monken, taking over, they simply may not have prioritized Floriea as much as the prior regime did. However, a team like the Seahawks, which has already lost one of their wide receivers, Jake Bobo, for the year, could certainly be willing to take a flier on him.

With Concepcion, Boston, and Jerry Jeudy leading the way at wide receiver, this position isn’t an issue for Cleveland right now. Of course, getting the football to them remains the big issue, as the team is rolling with Deshaun Watson at quarterback to begin the year. Cleveland will open the 2026 campaign with a Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sep. 13.