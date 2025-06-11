Myles Garrett Calls Out Browns for Nick Chubb Decision

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett shared an emotional message following Nick Chubb’s departure, reflecting on the impact of his longtime teammate after the fan-favorite running back signed with the Houston Texans.

Many fans — and even some players — had held out hope for a reunion in Cleveland. But Chubb ultimately agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Houston this week, officially closing the door on a Browns return.

Garrett revealed that he spoke with Browns general manager Andrew Berry to bring Chubb back to Cleveland. While Garrett advocated for Chubb’s return, the team ultimately went in a different direction.

“That was part of my talks with (Berry) a couple months ago, asking the situation with Nick and how that’s gonna work out and how we can get him back here, because I know he means a lot to the fans, but he means a lot to us as well on the team,” Garrett said. “So, you know, it’s an emotional blow to not have him here, but we got to keep on moving, keep on trucking. We got some very talented backs in that room, some young, hungry guys who have a hell of an example to watch and some shoes to fill. But he’s one of the best to ever do it in the brown and orange, and we appreciate everything he’s done.”

Myles Garrett Still Cheering for Nick Chubb

Chubb made a name for himself over seven standout seasons in Cleveland. He etched his name into Browns history, ranking third on the franchise’s all-time rushing list with 6,843 yards, trailing only legends Jim Brown (12,312) and Leroy Kelly (7,274).

Chubb also recorded 30 career 100-yard rushing games — the second-most in team history — and his 51 rushing touchdowns rank third all-time for the Browns.

Chubb stays in the AFC with the move to the Texans, but he still has a lot of fans in Cleveland, including Garrett.

“I love Nick. I think a lot of the guys who are in this locker room still feel the same way as I do. It crushes to see him get injured, had to battle through, and then it happened again. So we want the very best for him,” Garrett said. “Happy to see him still able to play, still able to do his thing. Wanted to see him go back to being the player that he was and have a smile on his face, and continue to ball out.”

Browns Plan to Put Nick Chubb in Ring of Honor

The Browns held discussions with Chubb prior to the draft but were unable to reach an agreement. Instead, Cleveland opted to go in a new direction, selecting running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. While the team is reshaping its backfield for the future, Chubb’s impact on the franchise remains deeply respected and won’t be forgotten.

“Nick always puts winning above any personal accolade, and that is what makes him so special,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “Thank you for being a Brown, Nick, and we look forward to the day we celebrate your career as a member of our Ring of Honor.”

Chubb will team up with Joe Mixon in the Texans’ backfield. Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.