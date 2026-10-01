Browns Get New Dillon Gabriel Trade Update as Return Nears

Dillon Gabriel is approaching his first chance to return from injured reserve, and the Cleveland Browns could soon have a quarterback to spare.

The second-year passer becomes eligible to return after Cleveland’s Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Activating him would leave the Browns with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster unless they move someone else at the position.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the right offer could persuade Cleveland to part with Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, with rookie Taylen Green appearing more likely to stay.

“I could see if they get the right offer for whoever it is, I think Taylen Green they’d like to keep as a developmental, so it would probably have to be Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel,” Fowler said on ESPN Cleveland.

Fowler made clear that a deal is only a possibility.

“I am not saying they’re definitely trading, I am saying they have the flexibility. This is very much a value-based team. The Browns are that more than any other.”

Dillon Gabriel Nears Return After Strong Preseason Finish

Gabriel’s back injury interrupted an encouraging finish to the preseason. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in Cleveland’s 37-13 win over the New England Patriots on Aug. 27.

Three days later, the Browns placed him on injured reserve in a surprise move. That allowed Cleveland to retain Gabriel while opening the season with Deshaun Watson, Sanders and Green on the active roster.

Gabriel has starting experience to offer a potential trade partner, with multiple injuries around the league. The Browns selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft, and he appeared in 10 games with six starts as a rookie.

He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished with an 80.8 passer rating and averaged 5.1 yards per attempt.

A team seeking young depth could see value in that starting experience and his preseason finish. Cleveland would have to weigh any return against the benefit of keeping another quarterback who has played meaningful snaps.

Gabriel’s eligibility to return also does not guarantee an immediate activation. The Browns still have to determine when he is ready and how to make room for him.

Deshaun Watson Strengthens His Hold on Browns Starting Job

Watson has given Cleveland less reason to consider a change at the top of the depth chart. The Browns enter Thursday’s matchup at 2-1 after consecutive wins. Watson threw two touchdown passes without a turnover in the 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers, including the go-ahead score to Harold Fannin Jr. with fewer than two minutes remaining.

Sanders remains the primary backup, leaving Gabriel chasing for a spot on the depth chart.

Still, Fowler’s assessment leaves open a scenario in which Gabriel stays and Sanders becomes the trade option. Fowler said Cleveland would need to feel comfortable with Gabriel as its No. 2 before considering that move.

“Right now, I don’t sense any movement, I think they are comfortable where they’re at,” Fowler said.