Browns Land 5 Draft Picks for No. 2 Pick from Patriots in Trade Pitch

For any team looking for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns could be the ideal trade partner. The Browns need a quarterback, too, but if they get a draft haul in return they couldn’t refuse, trading the pick shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

If the Browns want a quarterback at No. 2, there’s no reason to trade the pick. However, if they don’t believe their franchise quarterback will come from pick No. 2, and they don’t love Travis Hunter, there isn’t a reason to keep the pick.

So, what could the Browns do with the pick? Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN broke down the options, highlighting how the team needs more than only a quarterback.

“The Browns will have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021 and are picking in the top 10 just as they did from 2018 to 2020. Deshaun Watson’s struggles since coming to Cleveland, plus his latest season-ending injury, put quarterback back in the spotlight.

“But the team will also need to use its selections to replenish an aging roster, particularly in the trenches, that has regressed from its 11 wins in 2023,” Oyefusi wrote on January 14.

What Could a Draft Trade Look Like?

Hunter has been considered an elite prospect, someone every team in the league would love to have. Whether they’d be willing to trade a haul of picks to the Cleveland Browns for him at No. 2 if he’s still there is one thing, but it’s possible, given his talent on both sides of the football.

Candace Pedraza of Dawgs Pound Daily pitched the idea of the Browns trading the pick to the New England Patriots in what would be the ideal situation if Cleveland doesn’t plan to draft Hunter or a quarterback.

Browns would receive: No. 4 pick, No. 38 pick, No. 77 pick, No. 143 pick, 2026 seventh-round pick

Patriots would receive: No. 2 pick

“This trade was executed for two reasons: one, the Browns could use the extra draft picks in 2025 – especially in the second and third round – as they look to add depth on their offensive line and on offense in general. Second overall could land them Shedeur Sanders, but it remains unclear if they’re actually comfortable with doing that,”

“The Patriots, in this trade, land their target in Travis Hunter, and the New York Giants benefit by being able to land Cam Ward,” Pedraza wrote on January 14.

This trade would be the best outcome for the Browns, as it’d give them a chance to add talent in multiple ways.

Who Could the Browns Take at No. 4?

The Cleveland Browns would have many options with the No. 4 pick. There seems to be a guaranteed top three in the draft, and while that can change, two of the top three teams need a quarterback, and Hunter would land with the New England Patriots in this trade situation.

With the No. 4 draft pick, the Browns could target someone like Abdul Carter to pair with Myles Garrett, who’s coming off an impressive season with Penn State.

“With the fourth overall pick, the Browns select Carter in this mock draft. Carter is by far the best defender in this draft, even over Hunter. His explosiveness, ability to read offenses, and his 12 sacks total in 2024 would pair well alongside Garrett on the Browns defensive line. They’d immediately become the best pass rush line in the NFL,” Pedraza wrote.