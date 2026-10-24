Browns Make Roster Move Official With Dual-Threat Back

The Cleveland Browns are officially bringing back Dylan Sampson.

Cleveland activated Sampson from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the second-year running back to return against the Tennessee Titans. He has no injury designation and will play.

Sampson suffered a knee injury while returning a kickoff in the season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland placed him on injured reserve September 15, and he missed the next five games. His return gives head coach Todd Monken another option as the Browns work to establish more consistency offensively, particularly on the ground.

The timing is welcome for Cleveland, which is also getting Quinshon Judkins back after an ankle injury sidelined its starting running back against the Baltimore Ravens.

“They have different skill sets that we can utilize for both of them, so having those guys back is going to be huge,” Switzer said.

Dylan Sampson Gives Browns Another Receiving Option

The Browns selected Sampson in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, and his rookie season offered a glimpse of what he can contribute in multiple roles.

Sampson appeared in 15 games, including two starts, rushing for 175 yards on 65 carries. He was more productive through the air, catching 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. That gave him 446 yards from scrimmage despite a limited role behind Judkins.

His most memorable play illustrated the appeal. Sampson turned a short screen pass from Shedeur Sanders into a 66-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, supplying the first touchdown pass of Sanders’ NFL career.

That ability to create yards after the catch could give Deshaun Watson another useful outlet. Sampson doesn’t need a heavy rushing workload to contribute, especially if Cleveland can get him the ball with room to operate.

Browns Make Additional Moves Before Titans Game

Cleveland has kept winning while working through backfield injuries, but the running game still needs attention.

The Browns entered the week ranked 24th in rushing yardage, with Judkins averaging 3.0 yards per carry. Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime helped cover the absences against Baltimore. The Browns will have four running backs active on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of things we need to do better on offense, but to have those guys back together, I think should be a boost for us,” Monken said of having a healthy backfield.

With Sampson returning, Cleveland cleared a roster spot by placing guard Teven Jenkins on injured reserve with a back injury and elevating defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Jenkins was projected to be a Week 1 starter but has not been able to get on the field this season.

The Browns also announced that safety Grant Delpit cleared concussion protocol and would carry no injury designation into Sunday’s game.

Cleveland enters the matchup at 4-2 after its 13-10 victory over Baltimore. Tennessee is 1-5, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern at Nissan Stadium. Sampson now gets his opportunity to help the Browns pursue their fifth win after watching the previous four from the sideline.