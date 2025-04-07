Browns Predicted to Land Hunter and Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Less than a month before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are the team to watch in the league. There are many ways this organization could go, including making multiple picks in the first round if things fall their way.

With the second overall pick, the expectation is for them to draft Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. However, if the Browns don’t end up taking either one of them, Shedeur Sanders could be the pick.

Or, there’s a wild scenario where the Browns end up with Hunter and Sanders, the two Colorado stars. That’s exactly what Candace Pedraza of DawgPoundDaily considered in a Browns trade idea.

“This would be the most intriguing possibility. Cleveland only has one pick in the first round – for now. But, they have the first pick in the 2nd round and still have two 3rd rounders to trade in this draft, and it’d be very interesting to see if they try to trade back into the first round to take both Hunter and Sanders in the draft.

“The duo put on several shows over their respective collegiate careers, with Hunter catching for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions from Sanders. It’d likely take a decent package to land another first rounder in this draft, but moving up by trading with someone less quarterback needy than the Browns is definitely possible,” Pedraza wrote.

Browns Met With Sanders and Hunter

The Cleveland Browns are interested in both the Colorado stars. They also have interest in Carter, so it isn’t guaranteed that Cleveland will go with either of the Colorado prospects.

However, after a recent report noted that the Browns had dinner with both before the Colorado pro day, there’s a scenario where the Browns could be looking to make this exact type of move.

“The Browns have owner Jimmy Haslam, HC Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry, ass’t GMs Glenn Cook and Cat Hickman, EVP JW Johnson, OC Tommy Rees and QBs coach Bill Musgrave at Colorado’s Pro Day today, per sources.

“They took Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to dinner last night,” Albert Breer of SI wrote.

Stefanski Likes Sanders

There have been questions about Sanders and his ability to compete in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns, arguably more than any team in the NFL, need an elite quarterback. If Sanders isn’t that and they trade back in the first round to take him, it could be another disaster of a pick.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has been a fan of what he’s seen from the prospect, saying that he makes all the throws needed to compete in the NFL.

“Yeah, no concern on the arm strength. He can make all the throws. I thought the velocity was really good, I thought he put the ball on a rope on a couple of those throws which is good to see,” Stefanski said, per SI.

If Sanders had one thing on his side, it would be that he threw a great ball during his time at Colorado.

That doesn’t necessarily mean all of his tools will translate to the NFL, but he was one of the best college quarterbacks in the country a season ago.

The other stuff about his character has been unfair, as the young man has shown that all he wants to do is win. He has a fiery and cocky attitude to himself, but that might be something the Browns need after many disappointing years.