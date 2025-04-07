Giants Prediction Pairs Travis Hunter With ‘Hot Name’ at Quarterback Position

The New York Giants have a lot riding on the 2025 NFL Draft — with jobs on the line and the quarterback situation unsettled — but a first- and second-round pairing of Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Jaxson Dart would certainly do wonders to excite the fanbase.

That’s exactly what Pro Football Network analyst Reese Decker predicted in a seven-round mock draft on April 6. In this draft scenario, the first two picks were Cam Ward and Abdul Carter.

“The recent additions of both 31-year-old Jameis Winston and 36-year-old Russell Wilson signal to be bridge quarterbacks rather than long-term solutions, acting as an immediate insurance policy,” Decker first acknowledged. “The New York Giants are desperate for a quarterback, but even they can tell that picking [Shedeur] Sanders over his college teammate Travis Hunter would be asinine. Hunter is one of only four blue-chip players in this draft class.”

“As a receiver, Hunter has an exceptional feel for space, separation speed, smooth and efficient change of direction, elite body control, strong and natural hands, and always finds a way to come down with the football,” the PFN analyst went on praising the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. “He is a dynamic playmaker who always rises to the occasion.

“On the defensive side, Hunter is equally impressive. A physical and willing tackler, he showcases elite ball skills, sharp instincts, and quick, decisive break ability. Hunter has a knack for making plays regardless of his position. He plays to win.”

Decker concluded that adding Hunter to an offensive core that already flaunts young talent like Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson and Tyrone Tracy Jr. is just too enticing to pass up.

Decker Has Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Falling to Giants in Round 2, but Suggests Potential Trade Partners Just in Case

Although Decker kept things simple in his mock draft, predicting Sanders to the Cleveland Browns to kick off round two and Dart to the Giants at No. 34 overall, there’s a strong chance NYG might have to trade back into round one for the Ole Miss quarterback.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler referred to Dart as the “hot name” around the NFL on April 5 (via Bleacher Report). Noting: “When you talk to teams, they bring him up unprompted.”

Decker did point this out within his post. Stating the following:

Opting for Hunter still leaves the Giants in need of a young quarterback. Expect [general manager] Joe Schoen to be more aggressive than any other team when attempting to move back into the first round to land one, whether it’s Sanders or Jaxson Dart. With the 34th overall pick and a pair of third rounders at their disposal, the Giants have more than enough draft capital to work up a deal. Potential trade partners include [the] Atlanta [Falcons] at No. 15 and [the] Minnesota [Vikings] at No. 24. If their goal is to leapfrog [the] Pittsburgh [Steelers] at No. 21 — who many believe are eyeing Dart — the former could be the ideal target. Atlanta holds only five total picks and may be tempted to move down in exchange for more draft assets. However, if the Giants are comfortable with either Sanders or Dart, the Vikings would be a much cheaper option. Minnesota is in greater need of 2025 draft capital, currently holding just four picks this year.

Travis Hunter, Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Combo Would Be Dream Scenario for Most Giants Fans

Decker’s entire draft theory is probably music to the ears of most Giants fans.

Dart has become a popular name around the New York City area. And most NYG supporters believe taking the sure thing in Hunter or Carter at No. 3 is the smart way to go.

In this scenario, Schoen lucks out with Hunter and Dart, but there are other ways this could shake out.

For example, long-time Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton predicted a Carter-QB combo just the other day. Or Big Blue could just stick with Sanders at No. 3. How about a trade down in round one?

With everything at stake for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, expect some fireworks on draft night. After all, if this regime does fall in 2025, they will likely go down swinging.