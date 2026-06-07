Shedeur Sanders No-Show at Browns Teammate’s Event Draws Notice

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterbacks were noticeably absent from Denzel Ward’s celebrity softball game.

Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel were promoted as participants but did not attend. Rookie quarterback Taylen Green was the only member of the group who took part.

“Denzel Ward is here but none of his so-called friends,” one fan said. “I spent $20 on parking, $75 on tickets, and $38 on concessions. This is the most (expletive) ripoff ever.”

Ward was joined by current Browns players Jerry Jeudy, rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion and others. Former Browns Greg Newsome II, Kareem Hunt and Mack Wilson also returned for the event.

Sanders’ absence stood out because of the attention he draws wherever he goes. He remains one of the most popular players on the Browns’ roster and has been at the center of the team’s quarterback conversation throughout the offseason.

Denzel Ward Reaffirms Commitment to Browns

Ward hosted a press conference during the event, marking the first time he’s spoken publicly and openly about his future with the team. Ward has not attended OTAs but assured that he wants to remain with the Browns, even following the blockbuster trade of Myles Garrett.

Cleveland sent Garrett to the Rams in exchange for edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a conditional 2029 third-round selection. The 2029 pick would become a first-rounder if Los Angeles trades Garrett to an AFC North team before the 2029 NFL draft.

“Crazy trade,” Ward said. “Definitely a crazy trade. I believe that you’re either with us or against us and as you see, he’s not with us.”

Ward made it clear that he remains committed to the organization despite the significant change on his side of the ball.

“Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost,” Ward said. “It’s Ohio against the world. So people could doubt us, but we’re going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to the city.”

Browns QB Battle Heads Into Mandatory Minicamp

The competition between Sanders and Watson will return to the forefront during mandatory minicamp this week. Early reports indicated Watson had the inside route to the starting job. Sanders, however, appears to have gained ground as the offseason has progressed.

“Shedeur’s really come on. I thought he had a really good day today. I thought Deshaun (Watson) had a good day today. And so, I thought both of those guys continue to compete,” Monken said during OTAs on June 3. “I think both quarterbacks have played well enough … every day, I kind of lean one way or the other.”

Sanders and Watson have split reps with the first-team offense. Gabriel and Green are also part of the room, but Sanders and Watson remain the primary focus.

“I’m fired up by the quarterbacks,” Monken said. “I just tell you, we got two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do.”

Monken has said he’d like to have a depth chart sorted out by training camp. Mandatory camp will be a big opportunity for both Sanders and Watson to make a final push.