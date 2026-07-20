Browns Trade Proposal Ships Shedeur Sanders to AFC East Squad

Shedeur Sanders remains part of the Cleveland Browns’ plans, but that has not stopped trade proposals from following the second-year quarterback into training camp.

The latest hypothetical would send Sanders to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, giving Cleveland a way to ease its crowded quarterback situation while recovering meaningful draft capital.

FanSided’s Justin Carter proposed the deal as one of three potential Sanders trades, along with packages involving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

Miami signed Malik Willis to a three-year contract and appears prepared to give him an opportunity to establish himself as the team’s long-term starter. However, Carter believes Sanders would provide a higher-upside option behind Willis than current backup Quinn Ewers.

“Considering how important the position is and that the current No. 2 is Quinn Ewers, I think an upgrade there is warranted,” Carter said.

Sanders struggled with turnovers and consistency during his rookie season, but he also gained valuable experience while starting the final seven games of the season. He would give Miami a young quarterback who has already handled an NFL starting role and could step in if Willis falters.

Carter acknowledged that acquiring Sanders should not be at the top of Miami’s list but argued that using a fifth-round pick on a potential long-term quarterback is not an unreasonable gamble.

For Cleveland, the deal would effectively turn its 2025 fifth-round investment in Sanders into another fifth-round selection. However, it would also mean moving on before Sanders receives an opportunity to develop under new head coach Todd Monken.

Shedeur Sanders Unlikely to Be Traded by Browns

Trade proposals involving Sanders have surfaced throughout the offseason, but there has been no indication the Browns are actively looking to move him.

NFL insider James Palmer reported that Cleveland has no intention of trading Sanders despite the continued speculation. That position is unlikely to change before the Browns see how Sanders performs against Deshaun Watson during training camp and the preseason.

Sanders has also continued investing in his relationships with Browns teammates. He recently joined Watson and several of Cleveland’s top offensive weapons for workouts in Miami. Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, K.C. Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Jamari Thrash and Dylan Sampson were among those who attended.

“We felt a different type of bond outside of the facility,” Sanders said. “You create real memories and real bonds. It’s irreplaceable.”

The gathering backed up Sanders’ previous message that the quarterback competition would not divide Cleveland’s locker room. Rather than staging competing workouts and forcing teammates to choose sides, Sanders and Watson worked together.

Browns Facing Crowded Quarterback Situation

The Browns still have a numbers problem to solve with Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on the roster. They are very unlikely to carry four quarterbacks on the active roster.

Watson and Sanders are the clear leaders in the competition for the starting job. Gabriel, a third-round pick in 2025, is attempting to remain in the picture after starting six games as a rookie. Green joined the room as a sixth-round selection.

Sanders could become a trade candidate if Watson wins the job decisively and another team makes an aggressive offer. However, Gabriel appears to be the more logical player to move.

Even trading Sanders for a fifth-round pick would leave the Browns taking a considerable risk. Watson missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from two Achilles procedures and has not played in a regular-season game since October 2024. He appeared healthy during offseason practices, but the Browns still need to see how his body responds to an extended workload.