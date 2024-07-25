Browns Eyeing New RB After Placing Chubb on PUP List

The Cleveland Browns could be looking to add some additional depth to their backfield for training camp.

The Browns worked out former Carolina Panthers running back Spencer Brown on Wednesday, July 24, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

The news of the workout came the same day that the team placed star running back Nick Chubb on the active/physically unable to perform list. Chubb’s timeline for a return from knee surgery is uncertain, but the designation leaves the door open for him to return for one of the season’s first four games.

If the Browns decide to place him on the reserve/PUP list, Chubb would be forced to miss the first four games.

If Cleveland decides to add Brown, it would probably be an option on the back end of the depth chart to eat up some carries in camp and the preseason. Brown has spent the last three seasons with the Panthers. He has 9 carries for 43 yards in his career and has also caught a pair of passes.

Brown’s experience working with new Browns running back coach Duce Staley—who was the running backs coach in Carolina last season—might have put him on Cleveland’s radar.

Brown played his college ball at UAB. He received a heavy workload in college, finishing with 858 carries for 4,011 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Browns Confident in RB Depth Amid Chubb Uncertainty

The Browns bolstered their backfield with a pair of offseason signings. Cleveland brought in veteran free agents D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines.

Foreman is expected to play the Kareem Hunt-type role, while Hines is more known for his pass-catching and kick-return abilities. Hines is starting camp on the active/non-football injury list. He’s still on the mend from an ACL injury he suffered last year in a jet ski accident.

The new duo joins Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the Cleveland backfield. Ford was pushed into a prominent role last season after Chubb was injured in Week 2. While it was still a running back by-committee situation, Ford got most of the work.

He led the team in carries (204) and yards (813). Hunt also chipped in, but mostly on short-yardage situations. Hunt is currently a free agent.

“Jerome has done a nice job,” Stefanski said during an appearance on on May 1. “He had some really, really, really big moments for our football team [last year]. He made big plays for us when we needed it. We’re excited about that.”

John Kelly Jr., Giovanni Ricci and Aidan Robbins are also on the Browns’ depth chart.

Browns Confident Nick Chubb Will Contribute

It’s no surprise that Chubb won’t be active for the start of training camp. He had his ACL and MCL repaired after the knee injury last season but has been working relentlessly to get back on the field. Chubb revved up speculation of an earlier-than-expected return through various videos on social media that showed his stellar progress.

The timeline for his return to the field is still uncertain, but his teammates are confident he’ll be a big part of the equation this season.

“No one on our team ever doubted Chubb,” Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on July 17, per cleveland.com. “If you have any doubt in Chubb, I think you’re supporting the wrong organization.”

Chubb and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract this offseason. The move chopped down Chubb’s base salary of around $12 million and converted much of that into incentives. It lowered Chubb’s cap hit to a manageable $6.275 million.