Browns Tight-Lipped After Amari Cooper’s Latest Bold Statement on Trade

The Cleveland Browns declined to comment after Amari Cooper seemingly responded to being involved in trade rumors.

Reports have pointed to Cooper being a key part of the trade package the Browns offered the San Francisco 49ers in a deal for Brandon Aiyuk. The trade would have also had the Browns send draft picks in the second and fifth rounds to the 49ers, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Cooper took to Instagram on Friday night with a message on the rumors.

“Lol I wouldn’t mind at all,” Cooper wrote in an Instagram post.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Cooper’s statement but declined to comment.

“I think you probably know me well enough to say I don’t discuss my conversations with players,” Stefanski said on Saturday after a 23-10 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Cooper and many of the Browns starters did not play against the Packers. The group sitting out also included Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy.

Amari Cooper ‘Content’ After Restructure With Browns

Cooper is far from a diva wide receiver. But he’s been through quite a whirlwind this offseason, which likely contributed to his latest message.

Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp as he looked for an extension. The Browns and Cooper eventually settled on a restructured deal for the coming year, guaranteeing his $20 million and adding $5 million in incentives.

Cooper, 30, is coming off one of the best years of his career. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 78 passes for 1,160 the year prior and added nine touchdowns.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said on Thursday, July 25. “But you know, you can always get what you wish for all the time. It’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

Browns Rookie Jamari Thrash Shines in Cooper’s Absence

The Browns’ offense sputtered for most of the afternoon against the Packers. But rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash shined. Thrash — a fifth-round pick — snagged a team-high three catches for 43 yards.

“Jamari did some nice things catching the ball and some, some contested areas or loud areas, if you will,” Stefanski said. “I thought he came down with the ball and did a nice job.”

Michael Woods II was another Browns receiver who got in some solid work. Woods missed all of last season with an Achilles injury. He posted to social media after the game, expressing how happy he was to be back on the field.

“Thank you Lord! Long time coming. Grateful just to smell the grass out there!” Woods posted.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson helped spark the Browns’ offense in the second half. The second-year quarterback took over and completed 14 of 18 passes for 134 yards. His lone touchdown strike got called back, but the Browns did find the end zone on one of his drives, with Aidan Robinson punching it in from 1-yard out.

The Browns are expected to play most of their starters next week in their second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.