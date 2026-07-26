Browns Urged to Give 71-Catch Receiver a Fresh Start Via Trade

A fresh start could be just what Cleveland Browns’ Cedric Tillman needs as he heads into a season of uncertainty.

Bleacher Report identified Tillman as one of the NFL players who should welcome a trade before the 2026 season. The former third-round pick flashed potential during his first three years in Cleveland but has not established a consistent role.

“Tillman had a bit of a breakout in 2024, racking up 330 yards in a five-game stretch before suffering a season-ending concussion,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox said. “He was merely a role player this past season, and now, he’s probably buried on the depth chart.”

Tillman finished last season with 21 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He has 71 receptions for 833 yards and five scores over three seasons but is now entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders were listed as ideal landing spots for Tillman.

Atlanta stands out because Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski previously coached Tillman and understands what the 6-foot-3 receiver can bring to an offense.

Browns Added More Competition at Wide Receiver

The problem for Tillman is that reps will be harder to come by in Cleveland than in years past with a deeper receiver room.

Jerry Jeudy remains the “bell cow” of Cleveland’s receiving corps despite a disappointing season. Jeudy caught 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns last year, a steep decline from his Pro Bowl campaign in 2024. However, the Browns are still counting on him to serve as their top veteran target.

Cleveland selected KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second, giving new head coach Todd Monken two young receivers to work with. Concepcion can create opportunities from multiple alignments and has elite quickness, while the 6-foot-4 Boston gives the Browns another big outside target. The speedy Isaiah Bond also returns after showing flashes during his rookie season.

The Browns also have a proven weapon at tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. The former third-round pick led the team with 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, quickly becoming one of the most reliable options in the offense.

Browns Quarterback Battle Will Shape Passing Attack

The Browns can assemble a deeper group of pass catchers, but the production will ultimately depend on what happens at quarterback. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders remain locked in a competition for the starting job. Both received first-team opportunities during the offseason program and minicamp. Monken has held off on naming a Week 1 starter.

Training camp and the preseason will provide the most important evaluation period. Monken wants to see Watson and Sanders operate in pads and against live defenses before making a decision.

Sanders and Watson gathered a large group of the Browns’ offensive playmakers in Florida for a passing camp before reporting to Cleveland. Jeudy, Bond, Tillman, Concepcion, Boston, Jamari Thrash, Gage Larvadain and running back Dylan Sampson were among those in attendance.

The extra work offered both quarterbacks a chance to build timing and chemistry with their potential targets ahead of the most important stage of the competition.