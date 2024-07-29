Cowboys Add Ex-49ers Vet After Releasing Former 1st Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys claimed cornerback Kemon Hall on waivers after the defender was released by the San Francisco 49ers. The addition comes following the Cowboys releasing cornerback Gareon Conley, who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders (the Oakland Raiders at the time) with the No. 24 overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft.

Hall played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021-22. It is a bit of a homecoming for the former North Texas standout. Hall has a lot to prove in order to be able to make the Cowboys 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

“Kemon Hall was claimed by the Cowboys from the waiver wire (49ers) following split from Gareon Conley,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker detailed in a July 28, 2024, message on X. “A Sunday swap of cornerbacks. Hall: UDFA of Chargers in 2019 out of North Texas (16 games played in 2019), spent time in Dallas in 2020 (on the practice squad).”

Conley was just signed by Dallas on June 18, and the defender did not end up playing a down for the Cowboys. Here’s a look at the latest Cowboys storylines as the team begins training camp.

The Cowboys Also Signed Former Eagles & Commanders Receivers

The news comes after the Cowboys signed two former UFL standout receivers as star wideout CeeDee Lamb continues his holdout. Dallas signed Deontay Burnett and Kelvin Harmon to add depth at receiver for training camp practices.

Both players are familiar faces as Burnett had a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Harmon previously played for the Washington Commanders. As for Lamb, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas and Lamb are getting closer to reaching a new contract extension.

“From Back Together Weekend: The Cowboys continue to work on a potential contract extension for CeeDee Lamb, who they would love to have at camp,” Rapoport detailed in a July 28 message on X.



Cowboys Pass Rusher Sam Williams Has Been Ruled Out for the Season With an ACL Injury

Not only are the Cowboys facing challenges with re-signing their stars, but the team already suffered an injury blow on defense. Key pass rusher Sam Williams has been ruled out for the season after sustaining a torn ACL injury during a July 28 practice.

“The MRI confirmed that promising DE Sam Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL. Brutal,” Rapoport said on X on July 29.

Former Cowboys Starting Corner Stephon Gilmore Remains a Free Agent

The addition of Hall is notable as former Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore, who started for the Cowboys last season, remains unsigned. Star corner Trevon Diggs has started training camp on the PUP list. Gilmore remains a free agent, but there are no signs that a return to Dallas will happen.

“There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed,” Gilmore told NFL insider Josina Anderson during a July 16 interview.

“Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp; but you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don’t think that.”