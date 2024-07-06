CeeDee Lamb and Ex-Cowboys WR Trade Jabs in New Posts

For Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, one of the team’s former starting WRs has emerged as a major critic of the 2023 All-Pro’s play. Cole Beasley is known for his outspokenness, but now he is taking aim at Lamb after the Cowboys WR’s impressive season.

The initial volley from Beasley started with Lamb’s workouts. On July 4th, Beasley quote-posted a video of Lamb working out with added criticism.

“Man just do some heavy squats and power cleans,” Beasley wrote.

Lamb did not initially respond to that comment, but Cowboys fan @cassidyace89 did. The user essentially said that Beasley has no place criticizing Lamb because he’s never produced at the rate the Cowboys star has. Beasley responded by saying that Lamb only reaches those numbers due to targets.

“Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000. Stop looking at stats and check the tape,” Beasley wrote. “As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them.”

That comment prompted a response from Lamb, who basically shrugged off the claim.

“I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band,” Lamb replied. “Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill.”

Lamb Set to Hold Out During Training Camp

The back-and-forth has happened at a noteworthy time for Lamb and the Cowboys. The 25-year-old is due for a massive contract extension, and will apparently hold out from training camp until he gets paid.

Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins first reported the situation on July 1. The Cowboys’ training camp takes place in Oxnard, California every year and, as things stand, Lamb does not appear to be making the trip.

Paying Lamb this offseason could be difficult. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys are already $20 million over the 2024 salary cap. Making the space to get the budget right as well as extend their top receiver may not be possible.

Lamb is currently set to play on his rookie contract’s fifth-year option. It includes a significant pay raise as Lamb will make $18 million this fall. But he will be expecting a much larger number in his second long-term NFL contract.

Former Cowboys WR Attempting Comeback

While one former Dallas WR is taking aim at Lamb, another is trying to get back on the field. James Washington spent the 2022 season with the Cowboys, but injury essentially wrecked his campaign.

After failed stints and continued injury issues with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, Washington essentially sat out the 2023 NFL season. But according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, he is not giving up yet.

“Wide receiver James Washington is attempting an NFL comeback after missing most of the last two seasons due to a jones fracture,” Fowler wrote on X on June 19. “A second-round pick of the Steelers, Washington has received multiple inquires from teams and could be trying out for them soon.”

Washington was a consistent producer during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1629 receiving yards over 60 games,) but his journey with the Cowboys and other NFL teams has not panned out.