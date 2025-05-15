Cowboys’ $436 Million QB Not ‘Most Respected’ in Locker Room

There has never been a player in NFL history like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott when it comes to making money.

In terms of getting the bag, Prescott’s path from a fourth round pick in the 2016 NFL draft to signing the richest NFL contract of all time — twice — is probably something that should be studied in business schools.

To recap, Prescott became the NFL’s first player to make $40 million per year when he signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2021. He also became the first player to make $60 million per year when he signed a 4-year, $240 million contract extension in September 2024.

So it shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise when ESPN’s Ryan Clark called Prescott the “Most Respected” player in the Cowboys’ locker room on “First Take” on May 15.

That characterization was immediately called into question by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who pushed back on the “respect” factor.

“Do people respect the man who they know isn’t going to show up in January?” Smith asked. ” … I think he’s a fabulous regular season quarterback who does an outstanding job of making sure he gets paid.”

When Prescott’s current contract runs out after the 2028 season, he will have accumulated a staggering $436.2 million in career earnings.

Prescott: Lots of Money, Lots of Postseason Failure

In 9 seasons as the starting quarterback in Dallas, Prescott has yet to lead his team past the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. As a franchise, the Cowboys haven’t made it to the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

After the Washington Commanders made the NFC Championship Game following the 2024 season, it generated a wild stat — every single NFC team has played in the NFC Championship Game since the last time the Cowboys made it that far.

Prescott, to his credit, has remained completely delusional about where his team actually sits in the NFL’s hierarchy.

Prescott’s Wild Comments About Super Bowl Champions

Just days after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX on February 9, Prescott was asked how close he thinks the Cowboys are to becoming Super Bowl contenders. His answer left many scratching their heads.

Prescott missed 9 games in 2024 with a hamstring injury. It was the second time in the last 5 years he’s missed the majority of the season due to an injury.

“I feel like we can compete with the Eagles and beat them. For the most part we bea them when we played them … I don’t want to say check the record because they’re the guys holding the trophy right now so credit to them and they deserve it by all means but … um … yeah, very close,” Prescott said in a video posted to The Athletic’s Jon Machota’s official X account. “Especially when you watch the NFC (Championship) Game. Those two teams. Teams that we battle against each other two times each and every year. Yeah. Like I said we feel confident that we got the better part each and every time so to see (the Eagles) win in such dominating fashion, credit to them. It’s our turn and it’s on us.”

Dallas lost both of its games against the Eagles in 2024 by a combined score of 75-13 — a 34-6 loss in Week 10 and a 41-7 loss in Week 17.