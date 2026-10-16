Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sends Blunt Message to Packers Before Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys will face a Green Bay Packers team in Week 6 that has had mixed results but is starting to put things together.

Green Bay is coming off an emotional 31-7 blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 5. As for the Cowboys, they have had a long break since their 24-16 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas is getting ready to face a Packers defense that will bring the heat early and often. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ready to face that challenge.

Dak Prescott Spoke on Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers Game

Prescott spoke to reporters on Thursday as they asked him about facing the Packers’ defense, which will likely blitz him. The Cowboys quarterback is ready.

“Yeah, I mean, whether it’s copying them or doing some of his plan that he did when he was in Arizona last year. We didn’t handle the blitz well. So I’d be naive to think that he’s not going to. And let’s do it.”

This season, Prescott has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,381 yards and 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, with a QBR of 78.9. He ranks in the NFL‘s top 10 in yards, touchdowns, and QBR.

Dak Prescott Is Ready for Cowboys Offense to Face Packers

This Cowboys offense is dependent on Prescott playing well. He has been the catalyst for this team over the years, trying to carry Dallas on his back.

They have the talent around him to make this a top-10 unit. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, plus that stout offensive line, Dallas is hard to slow down.

Green Bay will want to bring the heat since key defensive players are out for them. Without Micah Parsons and Edgerrin Cooper, the best way for them to pressure the quarterback is to send more players on a blitz.

That would work to Dallas’ advantage, though, as Prescott can attack the middle of the field and get the ball out quickly. It would require guys like Jake Ferguson and KaVontae Turpin to step up and play better.

The Cowboys are close to desperation mode, as the defensive struggles have held this team back for most of the year. That means Prescott and the offense have to carry them through this tough time once again.

With Mike Pettine on the defensive staff and the players-only meeting, the hope is that the Cowboys’ defense is better. Even if they struggle, it will still fall on Prescott to help the team. He’s been doing it for a long time, though, so this isn’t unfamiliar territory for him.