Just when you think things can’t get any worse for the Dallas Cowboys, they find a way to suffer another excruciating loss. This time, the pain and suffering for the Cowboys took place on Thanksgiving Day, when they threw away a pair of 14-point fourth-quarter lead to their former backup quarterback, Joe Milton III, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Once again, Dallas’ defense melted down late in this game, with the offense being unable to carry the team to the finish line after a hot start to the contest. In what is becoming a recurring theme this year, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been bashed for allowing his team to fall apart against an inferior opponent, and with his seat beginning to get increasingly warm, one insider urged the team to replace him with former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Cowboys Urged to Fire Brian Schottenheimer, Replace Him With Sean McDermott

The #Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach. It was clear before Thanksgiving and Jerry Jones can't really hide it anymore – how about a real proven HC for a chance? Sean McDermott should be atop this list : https://t.co/kcCdfshl0m— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 28, 2026

Schottenheimer essentially was the last man standing in the Cowboys’ search for a new head coach after they failed to negotiate a new contract with Mike McCarthy in the wake of the 2024 campaign. Despite Jerry Jones’ best efforts to voice his support for Schottenheimer, he has never really been a good fit for this gig, and that has become increasingly clear as this season has progressed.

Known for his work on offense, Schottenheimer has had that unit humming since taking over as the head coach, but nobody can get the defense going. Trading away Micah Parsons right before the 2025 season has had a huge impact on this unit, but there is more than enough talent at this team’s disposal. Simply put, the Cowboys should not have a 5-7 record at this point in the season.

If Dallas misses the playoffs, which is looking increasingly likely to happen after this loss to Philadelphia, Schottenheimer almost surely will get fired. Folks are already lining up potential replacements for him, with NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently pushing for the team to go out and hire McDermott, who has spent the 2026 campaign out of football after a successful stint with the Bills.

“The Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach. It was clear before Thanksgiving and Jerry Jones can’t really hide it anymore – how about a real proven HC for a chance? Sean McDermott should be atop this list,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora wrote in a post on X.

Should the Cowboys Consider Hiring Sean McDermott?

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 21: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 21, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

McDermott got fired by Buffalo in the wake of the 2025 campaign, but he is largely credited with helping turn that team into the de facto Super Bowl contender it has been for the past few years. Rather than being an offensive-minded coach like Schottenheimer, McDermott is known for his work on defense, which is the big area the Cowboys need to fix right now.

Schottenheimer will almost certainly remain the head coach in Dallas through the 2026 season, as he’s already managed to survive a handful of backbreaking losses this year. Once the campaign is over, though, Dallas needs to quickly work on finding an upgrade over him, and McDermott may wind up being one of the best names available in the upcoming coaching cycle.