The Dallas Cowboys’ offense couldn’t be stopped in Week 11, and the Tennessee Titans found that out the hard way.

Dallas scored on all eight of its possessions in a 51-30 rout of the Titans at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 22. It also reached the end zone on its first six drives, which the team said hadn’t happened since at least 1993.

Tennessee’s defense never found an answer. And a week later, two of its defenders are paying for their actions from that game.

NFL Fines Titans’ Duo After Cowboys Game

The NFL released its weekly accountability report on Saturday, and two Titans defenders were fined for unnecessary roughness against Dallas.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was fined $11,941 for a late hit in the first quarter. The flag came on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run with 8:23 left in the opening frame, which capped a 14-play, 73-yard drive to start the game.

The penalty didn’t end up costing Tennessee any points. It was enforced on the two-point try, and Dak Prescott’s pass to George Pickens fell incomplete.

This is also the second time Franklin-Myers has been fined this season. He was hit for $12,537 in Week 4 for kneeing Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry in the midsection after Henry cut-blocked him. That play wasn’t flagged.

Linebacker Cedric Gray was also fined $7,131 for a facemask in the second quarter. It came with 14:05 left in the half, when Gray made the tackle on a 10-yard CeeDee Lamb catch. The flag tacked on nine more yards and set Dallas up at Tennessee’s 8-yard line.

Three plays later, Prescott found Lamb for an 8-yard touchdown that made it 20-3.

Gray is no stranger to facemask fines either. He was fined $6,492 twice for facemask penalties in a Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns last season — both in the fourth quarter.

Titans Had No Answers for Dak Prescott

Penalties were the least of Tennessee’s problems.

Prescott completed 28 of 33 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score. He also tied a franchise record with 19 straight completions, which ran from early in the second quarter to early in the fourth.

Lamb (132 yards, one TD) and Pickens (102 yards, one TD) both topped 100 receiving yards. Dallas finished with 480 total yards and 33 first downs, and its 51 points were its most in a game since a 2022 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

That’s a tough look for Gray too. He’d been fighting for snaps all season, with just three starts in eight games before posting a team-high nine tackles and his first career interception the week before against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Titans head coach Robert Saleh didn’t pull any punches after the game. He called his team’s performance “disgusting football.”

“Surely it can’t get any worse,” Saleh said.

The good times didn’t last long in Dallas, however. Four days later, the Cowboys blew a 21-point lead in a 39-38 Thanksgiving loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, falling to 5-7.

Next up, Dallas visits the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 7.