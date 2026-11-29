The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that the franchise does not plan to make a coaching change during the season. Yet, NFL rumors are heating up that head coach Brian Schottenheimer may not last through the offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are expected to consider firing Schottenheimer this offseason. A move is unlikely to happen during the season, but this does not mean Schottenheimer’s job is safe.

“For the Dallas Cowboys there is nowhere else to go but the head coach,” Rapoport explained during a Nov. 29 edition of “NFL GameDay Morning.” “Now, Jerry Jones has indicated- and my understanding is it is the same- that there’s nothing imminent. No change imminent.

“He said we still have several games to go. But it is very clear to me based on my understanding of the situation, the Cowboys are going get to the end of the season and (have) a very consequential decision to make about their head coach Brian Schottenheimer,” Rapoport added.

“There is still time to turn it around. Just not very much time.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Will Consider Firing Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer, Says Insider

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated after the team’s stunning Thanksgiving Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that the team did not plan to make a coaching change. This does not mean that the Cowboys will stick with Schottenheimer for 2027.

“What Jerry Jones says he means,” Rapoport noted. “He said a couple things that were noteworthy there. Damning was the word that he used to explain this kind of loss for the Dallas Cowboys.

“He was asked what confidence he has, (and said) nothing we saw tonight. These are alarming things for Brian Schottenheimer the coach in his second year to hear. (Schottenheimer) has two years left on his contract after this year.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Confidence in Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer: ‘Nothing We’ve Seen Out Here Tonight’

Minutes after the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles, Jones did not exactly sound confident in Schottenheimer. Yet, the Cowboys owner continued to dismiss the idea that the team could make a sudden coaching change.

“Again, nothing we’ve seen out here tonight,” Jones explained reporters during a Nov. 26 media session when asked about his confidence in Schottenheimer moving forward.

“But you’ve got to look at everything and that’s certainly not the thought on my mind at this particular time. We’ve got several more games to go and we’ve got to have our mind on that.”

Cowboys’ Recent History Shows Dallas Is Reluctant to Fire the Head Coach

The challenge is the Cowboys have a track record of sticking with their head coach despite outside pressure to make a change. Most recently, Mike McCarthy played out his entire five-year contract in Dallas.

Prior to McCarthy, Jason Garrett spent 10 seasons as the Cowboys head coach. Just because there are rumors about Schottenheimer’s future, does not mean Dallas will actually make a change.