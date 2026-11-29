The Dallas Cowboys have one of the NFL’s best offenses and one of its worst defenses. Through 12 games, Dallas is scoring 31.3 points per game (No. 2 overall) and allowing 29.3 (30th).

That’s how you end up 5-7. According to the AP, the Cowboys are the first team to average at least 30 points through 12 games and still have a losing record.

Dallas blew a 21-point lead in a 39-38 Thanksgiving loss to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. That defeat dropped the Cowboys’ playoff chances to 12.5%, according to ESPN Analytics, and owner Jerry Jones said afterward that he’d “question everything.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s future is up in the air, and another key coach could end up leaving as well.

Cowboys OC Klayton Adams a Possible Candidate for Colorado Job

There’s been growing chatter about the Colorado Buffaloes moving on from head coach Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime is 20-28 in Boulder, and Colorado finished 5-7 after Saturday’s season-ending win over UCF. New reports indicate Sanders will be retained. But if they prove to be false and Colorado does end up searching for a new head coach, the school could turn to the Cowboys current staff.

The most recent buzz comes from NFL insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA in Denver.,

“There’s been a lot of buzz about Colorado potentially moving from Deion Sanders, likely post Jan 1,” Allbright posted on X. “While Eck would be the favored name to replace him, they’ll have competition and not sure they win that battle. Would Broncos DC Vance Joseph, a CU alum, potentially be in line to replace Coach Prime if the buzz is indeed true?”

Then he added a name that should get Cowboys fans’ attention.

“Other potential ‘wishlist’ names include Cowboys OC Klayton Adams and Texas State HC GJ Kinne,” Allbright wrote.

It’s possible Sanders does stay put — the school would owe him a $25.5 million buyout. If that happens, then Dallas likely has nothing to worry about.

Why Klayton Adams Makes Sense for Colorado

Adams isn’t a random name on Allbright’s list. He already knows his way around Boulder.

The 43-year-old Adams spent six seasons on Colorado’s staff under head coach Mike MacIntyre from 2013 to 2018. He coached running backs and tight ends for three years, took over the offensive line in 2016, and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2018.

In his first year with the line, the Buffaloes posted their best yards-per-carry average (4.12) in 10 seasons, and Phillip Lindsay became the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher in seven years.

From there, Adams moved to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, then the Arizona Cardinals, before Dallas hired him as offensive coordinator in 2025. That year, the Cowboys finished second in the league in total offense (391.9 yards per game). This year they’re second in both scoring and passing yards.

It should be noted, however, that head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls the plays. However, Adams is considered an invaluable part of the offense. A head job would give Adams something he doesn’t have in Dallas.

The Cowboys also might not want to let him go. CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin recently put Adams on his list of potential Cowboys head coaching candidates if Jones moves on from Schottenheimer.

Dubin called Adams highly respected, pointed to the run games he built in Arizona and Dallas, and noted that he’d probably come cheap.