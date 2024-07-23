Cowboys Could Sign

The Dallas Cowboys are quickly approaching the 2024 regular season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t bring in new reinforcements. Former New York Jets DE Carl Lawson still needs a new team and is a free agency option.

Blogging the Boys writer Brian Martin explored the possibility in a July 22 article. While Lawson’s stock has fallen tremendously over the past two years, he may be perfect as a rotational pass rusher in Dallas.

“Behind [Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence] on the depth chart things are a bit murky with young/unproven players,” Martin wrote. “If for whatever reason they struggle in their backup roles in training camp/preseason, Dallas may need to look for some more proven outside help… While [Lawson] hasn’t been quite the same dominant player he was earlier in his career after tearing his Achilles in 2021, and was a regularly healthy scratch with the Jets last season, he still has enough in the tank to help the Cowboys if they don’t like what they see from their youngsters in training camp/preseason.”

Lawson is an intriguing option for two reasons: price and upside. While the concerns about Lawson are valid, he would be a low-risk move for the Cowboys.

Lawson Struggles After Achilles Tear

After playing his college ball at Auburn, Lawson entered the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals as a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Lawson immediately impressed for the Bengals, racking up 8.5 sacks as a rookie.

But as Pro Football Reference shows, the first of Lawson’s injury issues appeared. The now 29-year-old tore his ACL in Week 8 of that year and missed the remainder of the season.

Lawson returned in time for Week 1 of the 2019 season, but was still being worked into the mix. Lawson totaled 5 sacks in 12 games that year, before earning 5.5 sacks in 16 games in 2020.

The following offseason, Lawson tested free agency and signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets. Unfortunately, Lawson tore his Achilles before the 2021 season began.

While Lawson once again rebounded with a 7-sack season in 2022, the Jets’ stacked defensive line became a problem in 2023. Lawson was barely able to get on the field, playing just 6 games.

Cowboys Could Trade Micah Parsons

While Lawson is a potential addition, former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus believes Parsons could leave Dallas. On the Love of the Star podcast, Broaddus explained that Parsons could be traded depending on Dak Prescott’s next contract.

“[Prescott] could offer them a solution to try and get things done [by taking less money.] If they don’t do that, I see Micah Parsons being potentially traded from this organization… Even though his contract is the furthest away from having to deal with it. There’s tags and things like that you can use. My gut feeling is he might fetch the most draft capital of the three players [via trade], if that makes sense.”

The idea of Parsons leaving is probably hard to swallow for Cowboys fans, but the team has several elite players right now that require big paydays. If Dallas can’t pay everyone accordingly, then something will have to give.