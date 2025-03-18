Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Pitch Moves Parsons to Hated Rival

The Dallas Cowboys have made some questionable moves over the past decade. Failing to win a Super Bowl, the pressure continues to rise for a Cowboys organization expected to win every season. Dallas has players, such as Micah Parsons, who make them contenders.

However, Parsons is an interesting name to look at this offseason. He wants a long-term extension, and rightfully so, after proving to be arguably the best defensive player in the NFL.

If the Cowboys can’t come to an agreement with him, is trading him possible? Some seem to think so.

Joe Giglio of the 94WIP Midday Show proposed a deal that would send Parsons to the Philadelphia Eagles, adding that Jerry Jones might just move players at some point.

“Am I allowed to dream? Parsons is my NFL Juan Soto. I want him in Philadelphia at all costs, regardless of how fans here currently feel about him. We’re talking about an all-time start (52.5 sacks, 4 All-Pro selections in four seasons) to his career. If Parsons stays healthy and on this track, he’ll be in Canton one day.

“Would the Cowboys actually trade him here? Probably not, but Jerry Jones is in his Al Davis era. Anything is possible. The Eagles have long-term cap issues, but adding a player like this would make other more difficult decisions worth it. Parsons and Jalen Carter would be the NFL’s best defensive duo for the next half decade. I’d trade the proverbial farm for him,” Giglio said.

Will Parsons Become Available?

If the Dallas Cowboys traded Parsons, most fans would be upset. Trading a generational 25-year-old edge doesn’t make sense, especially if the Cowboys plan to contend in the near future.

Despite the question marks on why the Cowboys would move him, Jordan Schultz of FOX reported that there have been “murmurs” about Parsons potentially being traded.

“Sources: For weeks, there have been murmurs about whether the #Cowboys will actually give Micah Parsons a record-breaking contract — or if a trade could become a possibility. It still seems far-fetched, but with the market now at $40M per year, this situation is one to watch,” Schultz wrote.

What Will Parsons’ Contract Look Like?

If the Dallas Cowboys move Parsons, it’ll likely be due to him wanting an amount of money they aren’t willing to give him.

After Myles Garrett signed a $40 million AAV deal and Maxx Crosby landed a three-year, $106 million deal, Parsons’ price only went up for the Cowboys.

However, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys doesn’t believe Parsons will get as much as Garrett, adding that landing a deal like Crosby’s is more likely.

“I think it’s probably good to know where the ceiling is and that contract seems like that would be the top. I don’t see Parsons going over that. Sure, Garrett is older but he’s a little more accomplished even after his first four seasons in the league, where Micah is currently.