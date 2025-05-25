Denver Broncos Receive High Offseason Grade from PFF

As NFL training camps loom on the horizon, front offices around the league are facing judgment not from opposing defenses just yet, but from the media. One of the most respected voices in football analysis, Pro Football Focus, has released its annual NFL Offseason Grades, evaluating all 32 teams on how well they navigated the draft, free agency, trades, and roster management. The Denver Broncos have made some key additions to an already good team this offseason. According to Trevor Sikkema, the Broncos did extremely well this offseason as they look to go into next season much improved:

The Broncos ranked 10th in the NFL last season in team PFF defensive grade (74.1), as well as in the top half of the league in run defense, coverage, and pass rush. Now, they’ve added Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron, among other depth players. That group could be the best in the NFL.

Throw in some key additions on offense, such as running back RJ Harvey via the draft and tight end Evan Engram via free agency, and you have one heck of an offseason in Denver.

Broncos’ defense could be the best in the league

Already one of the league’s rising teams, Denver reloaded with a focus on defense, adding veteran leadership in the secondary and drafting a dynamic cornerback in the first round. The Bronco’s attack to the offseason proves they are in a win-now mode. On the defense, they have an all-pro and last season’s defensive player of the year winner in Patrick Surtain II.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, now entering his third season, has orchestrated a scheme that blends aggression with versatility. The Broncos are capable of rushing four or blitzing seven, playing man or zone, disguising coverages, and baiting quarterbacks into mistakes. It’s chess, not checkers and Denver rarely loses the mental battle.

They finished top three in points allowed while also leading the league in sacks. Denver ended the season 7th in total defense proving they can dictate games without needing 35 points from the offense.

Denver adds more firepower to the offense

Ingram will be a key addition to the Broncos as he is known for his reliability, red zone efficiency, and blocking prowess, Evan gives the team a legitimate dual-threat weapon who can stretch the middle of the field and provide critical support in the run game. Evan could be the veteran that second-year quarterback Bo Nix needs as a go-to option on third down. He can also become a critical safety valve under pressure for Nix this season.

Harvey has an elite feel for blocking schemes, often waiting for holes to develop before exploding through them. His cutback ability is top-tier as he can break long runs any time he touches the ball. He is also a good receiver as he runs crisp routes and has reliable hands, making him a legitimate weapon on third downs and in hurry-up situations. Pairing him with Nix would give them a dynamic backfield duo.