Broncos Named Suitor for ‘Raw, Unique’ Quarterback Amid Bo Nix’s Struggles

The Denver Broncos are winning, but they’re not doing so because of their star quarterback.

Bo Nix has been arguably the top quarterback of the 2024 NFL Draft, amassing the most wins of any passer from that class. Nix’s first two seasons have been positive, with the 26-year-old quarterback leading the Broncos to back-to-back playoff appearances after nearly a decade without a postseason appearance. Prior to a fractured ankle in last year’s playoff, Nix was on the verge of leading the Broncos to the Super Bowl.

However, the injury and faulty play has led to disappointing results this year. Nix is not throwing the ball down the field and has become the definition of a check-down quarterback, throwing for just 107 yards in the Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

His 4.9 yards per air attempt through his first six games ranks him 701st (of 701 qualifying quarterbacks) in average pass length over the past 20 years, according to CBS Sports’ Doug Clawson.

Anthony Richardson Named Potential Broncos Trade Target

For The Win’s Jeff Smith proposes a number of quarterback options for the Broncos leading into the trade deadline — it’s not until November 10 — if Nix continues his poor play. One of those options is none other than Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson was once seen as the future franchise quarterback with the Colts selecting him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Florida Gators alum spent time as the Colts’ starting quarterback, but it became clear he was raw and lacking accuracy as a quarterback. Through 17 games and 15 starts, Richardson went 8-7 but he has more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11).

His passer rating was also among the league’s worst (67.8 passer rating) with a 50.6% completion rate, but his athleticism and strong arm are off the charts. Richardson has 634 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns to offset his accuracy issues.

Daniel Jones has signed emerged as the Colts’ franchise quarterback since signing with the team last offseason and eventually signing a two-year, $88 million deal with Indianapolis this offseason.

“Why not? Anthony Richardson’s tenure with the Indianapolis Colts is all but wrapped up, but a trade suitor has to emerge,” writes Smith. “I’m not saying Richardson should be thrust into a starting role over Nix immediately, but Sean Payton has done a good job creating running opportunities for his quarterback, and Richardson would take them with a big smile on his face.

“Richardson can be sporadic; his deep ball needs work, but Payton can tailor the offense to his skill set in a way many coaches couldn’t/wouldn’t—if he believes in the upside,” Smith continued. “That’s the million-dollar question, but given Richardson’s raw, unique talent, finding a coach who can mold it would be intriguing, and Richardson isn’t a guy who’s timid about throwing a deep ball.”

Anthony Richardson Would Represent Insurance Policy for Broncos

Richarsdon would be acquired as an insurance policy for the Broncos — like every one of these other options mentioned by Smith — if Nix continues to falter. The bottom line is, head coach Sean Payton hasn’t given any signal that Nix is going to be benched. The reality also is is that despite Nix’s struggles and consistency issues, the Broncos win games with him. They’ve won 14 straight one-possession regular season games with Nix at quarterback and he’s 28-12 as a starter.

The Broncos aren’t close to the idea of making a play for another quarterback at the trade deadline. But if the Broncos lose a game or two and Nix continues his struggles, it may something Denver is forced to consider.